The Big Picture Director Robert Zemeckis and producer Bob Gale have made it clear that they will never sign off on a Back to the Future 4 movie.

The Back to the Future franchise has found ways to tell stories through other mediums, such as comics and video games, providing further adventures for fans.

Despite the possibility of alternate timelines and opportunities for new stories, it's best to let the Back to the Future franchise remain a classic and focus on creating new original stories.

While normally any potential movie sequel would be on the table in Hollywood (especially when it involves an incredibly beloved motion picture from the 1980s), it’s doubtful Back to the Future 4 will be happening anytime soon. Director Robert Zemeckis and producer Bob Gale have repeatedly made it clear that neither one of them will ever sign off on such a production. The latter figure clarified in 2020 that a slew of factors ranging from Michael J. Fox's health concerns to anxiety over measuring up to the original three installments were all keeping such a follow-up on a shelf where it belonged. Zemeckis has often been even more blunt in shooting down the prospect of this movie ever happening, with his behavior making it clear that fans shouldn’t get their hopes even slightly up for more Back to the Future movies.

That’s just fine given that neither the dismal Back to the Future Part II nor the enjoyable Western romp that is the third movie ever lived up to that original feature’s level of quality. Plus, the world has so many sequels and franchises thriving on 1980s nostalgia. We really don't need the Back to the Future version of Ghostbusters: Afterlife. However, this franchise has found ways to keep on telling stories even in other mediums. Though there likely won’t ever be further motion pictures set in the Back to the Future universe, various ideas of what happened after the third movie have come to life in other mediums such as comics and video games. This assortment of “timelines” gives fans a glimpse into the further exploits of Marty McFly…without having to deliver a Back to the Future 4 movie.

Robert Zemeckis Doesn't Want Another Back to the Future Movie

Even though Back to the Future: Part III in May 1990 brought about a definitive end to the entire Back to the Future saga, there was no way Universal would let a ripe brand name like this linger for long. A year after this trilogy ended, Back to the Future: The Ride opened at Universal Studios Florida, while that same year an animated program entitled Back to the Future hit the TV airwaves. Both properties take place in the wake of everything that happened in Back to the Future: Part III, but don’t consider them direct follow-ups. In a 2010 interview regarding the Telltale video game adaptation of Back to the Future (more about that later), Gale confirmed that any Back to the Future media beyond those three movies exists in alternate universes. It didn't matter if actors from the original movies (like Christopher Lloyd) reprised their roles or not, only those three features were concretely canon.

This detail reflects how staunchly Gale and Zemeckis don't want a fourth Back to the Future movie to exist, but it's also allowed an instant loophole for people to create new adventures involving these characters. When you're making a project that could feature a cameo from a Star Wars character, you must be very careful about not violating the well-known continuity of characters like Darth Vader or Yoda. There’s little wiggle room for variations on their personalities or backstories, since Star Wars has been so committed to ironclad continuity in one timeline. By contrast, Gale openly admitting that there were infinite variations burst open the door for oddball projects like the 2015 short film Doc Brown Saves the World to exist. There’s no chance to step on the toes of a potential Back to the Future 4 and there’s no easy out for any potential continuity errors…studio and marketing executives clearly relished the freedom associated with those concepts.

Because of Michael J. Fox’s struggles with Parkinson’s leading to him stepping away from live-action acting, many of these live-action “alternate timelines” have been focused on Christopher Lloyd’s Doc Brown. Lloyd has shown up in an assortment of projects that are technically "follow-ups" or "extensions" of the Back to the Future mythos ranging from theme park rides and live-action segments of the animated Back to the Future show to reprising the role of Doc Brown in a Nike ad. Lloyd’s willingness to show up as his most famous character even resulted in a cameo appearance from Doc Brown in A Million Ways to Die in the West that suggested this 2014 Universal movie occurs in the same universe as Back to the Future III. Even without a “proper” Back to the Future 4, viewers haven’t been deprived of seeing more exploits involving Christopher Lloyd as Doc Brown.

The further adventures of the Back to the Future franchise have even extended to the world of comics, which included a prequel comic book dedicated to breaking down how Doc Brown and Marty McFly met in the first place before the events of Back to the Future. There were also four issues of a comic book crossover between the Transformers and the main Back to the Future characters, which fulfilled some 1980s-obsessed studio executive’s dream. The world of comics allowed the Back to the Future world to be fleshed out, while the stories this medium has explored (namely explaining how main characters met and depicting Optimus Prime and Marty McFly crossing paths) can make one even more grateful we’ve all been spared a proper Back to the Future 4 movie. If these are the kinds of stories folks want to use to expand the Back to the Future universe, Gale and Zemeckis are wise to keep sequel rights under lock and key!

We Don’t Need Another Back to the Future Movie

Despite being so adamant that Back to the Future 4 should never ever happen, Zemeckis himself hasn’t been impervious to returning to the Back to the Future well that really sent his career to another level of notoriety. This filmmaker made a very explicit reference to his most famous feature within his 2018 boondoggle Welcome to Marwen, which featured its doll-obsessed protagonist creating a toy version of the DeLorean time machine to stop an evil witch. It was also such a creatively inert return to the iconography of Back to the Future (complete with the flame-covered tire tracks) that it pretty much solidified that nobody should go back to the Back to the Future well. If even Zemeckis couldn’t bring back pieces of the original movie with creative vigor, what chance did anyone (Zemeckis or otherwise) have of delivering a proper feature-length extension of the Back to the Future trilogy?

The lack of notoriety of any of the Back to the Future extensions (save for the beloved Back to the Future: The Ride) made in those various “alternate timelines” also suggests the lack of worthwhile creativity in doing further adventures with Marty McFly. If a Telltale game adaptation (released at the start of the 2010s) that functioned as the most “official” sequel to the original trilogy couldn’t take off as a pop culture phenomenon…maybe nothing will? Heck, the mixed track record of those original two Back to the Future sequels should offer a cautionary tale for anyone even contemplating Back to the Future 4. Marty McFly’s life can produce a movie as perfect as Back to the Future…it can also produce something as bad as Back to the Future II.

Perhaps it’s best to just let this franchise lie. The original Back to the Future was a classic for many reasons, proving that pre-2004 Robert Zemeckis could nail a big-budget project like few others in the business. One factor that allowed it to be so enjoyable, though, was that it was a delightfully original endeavor that delivered standalone thrills anyone of any generation (whether in 1985 or 2025) could enjoy. The best way to pay tribute to that in the modern world would be to make new original stories relevant to younger moviegoers, not just deliver a “legacy sequel” designed to make 50-year-olds happy. Besides, Back to the Future 4 did technically happen…just in a bunch of alternate timelines scattered across all kinds of media!

