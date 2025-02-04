It seems like not a week goes by that the stream of news isn't 'you get a reboot' and 'you get a reboot' and 'everyone gets a reboot!' But this week, the screenwriter of one famous trilogy is saying no! At the Saturn Awards, Back to the Future screenwriter Bob Gale, stars Christopher Lloyd, and Lea Thompson, talked to the media, including Collider's Aidan Kelley, about the legacy of the show as well as its future. "People always say when are you guys going to do Back to the Future 4?" Gale explains, "And we say fuck you." The response eliciting a hearty laugh from the audience. "And you can quote me on this," Gale doubles down.

"We made three terrific movies and people kept asking for more Back to the Future so we made Back to the Future: The Musical, which Chris and Lea have attended on several occasions... We're taking it around the world."

Gale Celebrates the Success of 'Back to the Future' Without the Need to Go Back