The Collider Podcast, Ep. 285 – ‘Back to the Future’ Co-Writer Bob Gale on Making the Trilogy

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week on The Collider Podcast we’re joined by very special guest Bob Gale, the co-writer of the Back to the Future trilogy. With the trilogy hitting 4K Blu-ray on October 20th, Gale sat down to talk with us about his memories of making the films, filming the sequels back-to-back, how they pitched Universal on the financials, his irritation with backlash to the “Johnny B. Goode” joke, why there won’t be a Back to the Future 4, and much more. It was a pleasure to talk with Gale, and hopefully you’ll enjoy listening to this as much as we enjoyed recording it.

As a small programming note, we’re currently in between podcast providers, so this episode will currently live on YouTube only while we finalize plans with a new podcasting home. We hope to have it as audio-only as soon as possible.

Click on the respective link to find us on iTunes. If you like the show, please leave us a review on iTunes along with your hottest movie-related take, and we’ll read it on air and talk about it.

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.