We’re Giving Away Tickets to the ‘Back to the Future’ Celebration in Los Angeles

0

Are you a huge fan of the Back to the Future franchise? Folks, we’ve got an event for ya: Back to the Future Celebrations is bringing a massive, four-day Marty-palooza to Los Angeles from October 24-27 called “We’re Going Back 3“, filled with cast-member meet-ups, screenings, filming location visits, and more, with all proceeds going to TEAM FOX for Parkinson’s Research. If that sounds like your idea of a good time, you’re in luck: Collider is giving away a few free chances to attend. First prize will score two tickets to the full four-day experience, with second place nabbing two tickets to each individual day of the event*.

Here’s how to enter: Just e-mail thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “We Are Going Back to the Future”, and in the body of the e-mail, explain why you want to attend. We’ll be picking the winners around October 17th. Again, the event is from October 24-27 in Los Angeles.

Here is a full run-down of everything you can expect from “We’re Going Back 3” (And even more info at the site):

Celebrities scheduled to appear include the Back to the Future Trilogy Co-Creator and Co-Writer Bob Gale , Award-Winning Cinematographer Dean Cundey (Jurassic Park, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, The Thing), Lea Thompson (“Lorraine McFly), Billy Zane (“Match”), Marc McClure (“Dave McFly”), Darlene Vogel (“Spike), Ricky Dean Logan (“Data”), Don Fullilove (“Mayor Goldie Wilson), Jeffrey Weissman (“George McFly).

, Award-Winning Cinematographer (Jurassic Park, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, The Thing), (“Lorraine McFly), (“Match”), (“Dave McFly”), (“Spike), (“Data”), (“Mayor Goldie Wilson), (“George McFly). Guests will be treated to a ‘Delorean Day’ at the famed Petersen Automotive Museum, where the fully restored ‘A-car’ time machine, used in all three films is on display. There will be stars, special screenings and panels about the creation of this iconic screen vehicle, and all other things Back to the Future! A special auction will cap off the day, featuring some incredible Back to the Future items, as well as special personal experience opportunities. Portions of the auction proceeds will also be donated to TEAM FOX.

A special day of touring the locations used in filming Back to the Future and Back to the Future Part II includes an exclusive fan-only stop in Hill Valley Town square in front of the Courthouse for a picnic, by special arrangements with Universal Studios! We’ll also stop by Doc’s Mansion, otherwise known as the historic Gamble House, as well as other instantly recognizable locations from the films.

Outdoor ‘under the stars and with the stars’ screenings of Back to the Future and Back to the Future Part II will be introduced by some of the cast members and there will be food trucks and special prizes for some lucky guests!

We’ll be stopping by the McFly house for a block party, where we’ll commemorate the historic significance of the home with the dedication of a plaque to mark the occasion. The celebs will be on hand, and there’ll be music, games, contests, and more!

“Enchantment Under the Sea Dance,” where all our cast and crew members will mix and mingle, sign autographs and take photos.** We’ll have our official Back to the Future band, The Flux capacitors to provide the music, so dress your best, put on your dancing shoes and celebrate the night away with your fellow BTTF enthusiasts!

Again, all proceeds go to TEAM FOX for Parkinson’s Research.

For more on Back to the Future, here’s all our previous coverage.

*Travel and accommodations not included.