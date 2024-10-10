Rewatching Back to the Future reveals a great deal of things: how well-crafted the screenplay is in terms of setup and payoff, how elements from the first film play into the sequels, and how it's an overall great film. But what fans probably won't find is a clue to the life Emmett Brown (Christopher Lloyd) led before he invented the time-traveling flux capacitor. "Doc" is considered to be a dangerous nutjob by the town of Hill Valley, with only Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and his dog Einstein to keep him company. Naturally, this gives him enough free time to build a time machine out of a DeLorean. But Back to the Future screenwriter Bob Gale would eventually peel the curtain back on Doc's life, revealing that he worked on the Manhattan Project — which added a very dark element to the creation of his time machine.

The Official ‘Back to the Future’ Comics Explore Doc Brown’s Involvement in the Manhattan Project

Image via Universal Pictures

Gale, alongside John Barber & Erik Burnham, wrote an official Back to the Future comic for IDW Publishing titled Back to the Future: Untold Tales and Alternate Timelines. True to its title, Untold Tales and Alternate Timelines delved deep into the backstory of Doc, Marty, and other characters in the Back to the Future trilogy, revealing what happened before, after, and even in-between the films. The first issue, apart from telling the story of how Doc and Marty first met, explores Doc's involvement in the Manhattan Project during the story "Looking For a Few Good Scientists". Doc learns of the Manhattan Project while teaching at the California Institute of Technology, but it isn't until he unknowingly passes a secret test that he's accepted — and even meets J. Robert Oppenheimer in the process. While Back to the Future wasn't above using historical figures in its story (Chuck Berry, anyone?). Oppenheimer's presence is but a hint of the forces that will impact Doc's life.

The next issue's story, "The Doc Who Never Was", takes place immediately after the events of the first Back to the Future film and showcases just how working on the Manhattan Project impacted Doc. In 1962, at the height of the Cuban Missile Crisis, Doc is approached once again by the government to try and make time travel possible. But Marty from an alternate timeline appears and takes him to a future where the United States and the Soviet Union are locked in a temporal cold war — leading his guilt over his involvement in the Manhattan project to resurface. Doc then decides not to let his technology fall into the wrong hands, and causes an overload of his experimental flux capacitor that destroys it and the mansion he inherited in the process, leading to his outcast status.

Doc Brown Being Involved in the Manhattan Project Explains His Behavior in the ‘Back to the Future’ Sequels

Close

Though Untold Tales and Alternate Timelines shed light on Doc's past and his involvement with the Manhattan Project, it also explains why the DeLorean runs on nuclear power since he might have helped work on the atom bomb. More importantly, it also explains why he decides to destroy the DeLorean in Back to the Future Part II and Back to the Future Part III. Part II features a hellish alternate timeline where Biff Tannen (Tom F. Wilson) turned Hill Valley into a literal city of sin, even murdering Marty's father George, and marrying his mother Lorraine (Lea Thompson), while committing Doc to a psychiatric hospital. Despite Doc and Marty's efforts to undo this alternate timeline, a freak lightning strike strands Doc and the Delorean in 1885. But even though Marty travels back in time to find him, Doc is determined to destroy the DeLorean once they get back to their present. "Traveling through time has become much too painful," he says.

Ironically, Doc Brown's past could have played a part in Gale's original ending for the first Back to the Future. That would have seen Marty driving the DeLorean into the heart of a nuclear explosion, which would have been wild even by '80s-movie standards. Either way, knowing about Doc's past explains a lot about certain elements of Back to the Future, while also casting certain parts of an iconic film trilogy in a darker light.

