The Big Picture Factory Entertainment is offering a limited edition Back to the Future flux capacitor replica, with a standard model and a version signed by Christopher Lloyd.

The replica faithfully replicates the prop from the original movie, including complex mechanisms and embossing tape labels.

The replica features screen-accurate lights and sounds, a numbered plaque, a prop story booklet, and remote control, and is available for pre-order.

Soon you will be able to own your own Back to the Future flux capacitor, thanks to Factory Entertainment. They will offer a standard model, as well as a limited edition signed by Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd. First unveiled at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, the 1:1 scale flux capacitor will be limited to 1000 pieces, and faithfully replicates the Back to the Future prop, from its complex mechanisms to its embossing tape labels. Says Factory Entertainment's flux capacitor project manager, Tommy Vargas, "We were provided with fantastic resources and assets by Universal Studios and the team that restored the original screen-used DeLorean, which allowed us to study and include specific details to achieve that goal."

It features screen-accurate lights and sounds and includes a numbered plaque, prop story booklet, and remote control to power on and control the replica. If that's not enough, Factory Entertainment is also offering a signature edition, limited to 300 pieces, that will include a plaque hand-signed by Christopher Lloyd. The standard model will retail for $1645.00, and the signature edition will set you back slightly more, at $2057.00.

What Is The Flux Capacitor?

Built by Hill Valley inventor Emmett "Doc" Brown (Lloyd) and powered, originally, by plutonium stolen from Libyan terrorists, the flux capacitor is a high-tech device capable of traveling through time. Installed in a DMC DeLorean sports car, the flux capacitor enables Brown's teenage assistant, Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox), to travel thirty years back in time to 1955, where he encounters his then-teenage parents. Having exhausted its power supplies, the hunt for a readily-available source of 1.21 gigawatts of power, so he can go back to the future, preoccupies Marty for much of the film. Luckily, he knows precisely when lightning is going to strike the town's clock tower, allowing him and a thirty-years-younger Brown to harness its power into the machine. After Marty's return to the present, Brown takes the machine to the then-future of 2015, where he upgrades the flux capacitor with a futuristic "cold fusion" device, Mr. Fusion - enabling it to be powered by household trash. The flux capacitor continues to power the DeLorean through a number of jumps in time to the past and future throughout the film's two sequels before being destroyed by a speeding train at the conclusion of Back to the Future Part III.

Close

Directed by Robert Zemeckis, and co-written by Zemeckis and Bob Gale, Back to the Future was a massive hit upon its release in 1985, grossing over $380 million worldwide and becoming the top-earning film of the year. It spawned two sequels, an animated series, a number of theme park rides, and an enormous amount of merchandise - everything from hoverboards to model cars to a transforming Autobot DeLorean. However, despite the series' lasting place in the pop-cultural firmament, a new installment is not in the cards — Zemeckis and Gale are perfectly happy leaving the trilogy as it is.

Both versions of the flux capacitor replica are available for pre-order on Factory Entertainment's website. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch Collider's interview with Lloyd and Back to the Future co-star Lea Thompson below.