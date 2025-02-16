What makes the Back to the Future trilogy iconic — other than its entire concept — is the characters that inhabit the story. Over the course of three films, viewers grew to love Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox), Dr. Emmett "Doc" Brown (Christopher Lloyd), and the iconic '80s cast including Lea Thompson as Marty's mother, Lorraine, and Crispin Glover as his father, George. It's hard to imagine anyone else playing these characters, which probably explains screenwriter Bob Gale's blunt answer about continuing the Back to the Future story. But one of those characters underwent a startling change: Marty's girlfriend, Jennifer Parker. Jennifer was originally portrayed by Claudia Wells in the first Back to the Future, but then was replaced by Elisabeth Shue, who played Jennifer in Back to the Future Part II and Back to the Future Part III. Surprisingly, there's another actress who was considered to play Jennifer, but was replaced by Wells last minute. Who was this actress, and what caused Wells to be recast?

Claudia Wells Was Originally Cast As Jennifer in ‘Back to the Future’ But Almost Lost The Part To Another Actress

Back to the Future enthusiasts know that Michael J. Fox wasn't originally the first choice to play Marty McFly. That honor went to Eric Stoltz, but after a month of filming, it became clear that Stoltz wasn't the right fit for the part. Wells, on the other hand, was handpicked by producer Steven Spielberg and director Robert Zemeckis to play Jennifer. But a sitcom that Wells had auditioned for went into production, leaving the role wide open...until Melora Hardin stepped in to fill the role. That is, until Fox was cast in the lead role. Hardin told Wired about the phone call that she received shortly after that:

"I just remember getting a phone call in my parents' kitchen, Bob Gale and Zemeckis both called me... They said, 'Unfortunately we had to let Eric go and we think you're too tall for the new guy we cast. His name is Michael J. Fox, but you'll be towering over him. This has nothing to do with you, we think you're lovely.' I burst into tears."

Wells eventually wound up playing Jennifer in the first Back to the Future, and while her role was minimal it had an immense effect on her career. While there were plans to shoot both Back to the Future sequels back to back, Wells' mother was diagnosed with breast cancer, causing her to take a hiatus from acting. Shue, who had previously auditioned for Jennifer during the first Back to the Future, was brought in for the sequels. This would wind up causing a few story issues for Zemeckis and Gale, as they had to factor in how Jennifer's presence would affect the film. The end result is somewhat of a mixed bag: while Jennifer does go to the future with Marty and Doc, Doc winds up knocking her out — and when Marty brings her back to 1985, he eventually learns it's a crime-ridden hellhole.

All Three Actresses Who Played Jennifer Parker Have Had Successful Careers