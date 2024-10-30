November is going to be an outstanding month for fans of one of the greatest sci-fi franchises ever. Peacock has officially announced that Back to the Future 1, 2, and 3 will all begin streaming on the platform on November 1 after previously only being available on Starz. The Back to the Future films star Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, with Mary Steenburgen, Elisabeth Shue, Billy Zane, and Lea Thompson all playing roles as well. Back to the Future follows Marty McFly (Fox), a 17-year-old kid who is sent 30 years into the past by a time-traveling DeLorean created by Doc Brown (Lloyd). The first Back to the Future currently sits at nearly perfect scores of 93% from critics and 95% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

All three Back to the Future movies were written and directed by Robert Zemeckis, and they are among his most famous works, along with Forrest Gump, the classic comedy/drama starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. Zemeckis has also worked with more than his fair share of notable actors over the years, including when he teamed up with Denzel Washington for Flight, the R-rated drama that netted Washington yet another Oscar nomination for his performance, and was also nominated for Best Writing (John Gatins).

‘Back to the Future Part 2’ Recently Returned to Theaters

It was announced earlier this month that Back to the Future Part 2 would return to theaters on October 19 and 21 to celebrate the film's 35th anniversary. While the first film in the Back to the Future trilogy is regarded as nearly perfect, critics and audiences agree that the second doesn't hold up quite as well. The sequel sits at respectable scores of 63% from critics and 86% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes which can't hold a candle to the nearly flawless ratings of the original, with the third jumping back up to a score of 81% from critics and slightly down to a 78% rating from audiences on the aggregate site.

Back to the Future stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd and was written and directed by Robert Zemeckis. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Back to the Future on Starz before it hits Peacock on November 1.

Back to the Future Marty McFly, a 17-year-old high school student, is accidentally sent 30 years into the past in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his close friend, the maverick scientist Doc Brown. Director Robert Zemeckis Runtime 116 minutes Writers Robert Zemeckis , Bob Gale

WATCH ON STARZ