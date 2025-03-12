Back to the Future is a trilogy of time travel-themed comedy movies, known for its bright visuals, 80s cheese, quirky humour, endless supply of internet memes, and the iconic chemistry between its two main characters: Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd). The overarching story follows the pair of unlikely buddies as Doc invents a time machine in the form of a modded DeLorean car, which is able to transport the driver through time once it reaches 88 miles per hour.

The first movie was absolutely groundbreaking, ending on a bit of a cliffhanger and prompting a full trilogy to be made a few years later. To this day, it is a classic sci-fi that is so highly regarded, that nobody thinks they should ever be remade or rebooted. The movies in the trilogy kind of fluctuate in quality, but they're all good--it's just that some of them aren't as good as the others. The ranking isn't likely to surprise anyone, but this is a definitive best-to-worst list of the Back to the Future film trilogy.

3 'Back to the Future Part II' (1989)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 63%

Back to the Future Part II is the first film in the trilogy to actually take place in the future, centring on a fictionalized version of 2015 rather than 1955. Of course, there wasn't exactly any way to predict what 2015 would be like, which means that the 2015 featured in the film is way more technologically advanced than it should be, with flying cars, hoverboards, and robots all over the place. This wasn't a big deal at the time, but when 2015 actually rolled around, the movie didn't age very well, to say the very least. But hey, it's nice that Robert Zemeckis was so optimistic about what the 21st Century would actually look like.

Part II wasn't a bad movie by any means, but there is one thing that is absolutely certain: it in no way held a candle to the near-perfection of the original. Like the previous film, it is very entertaining, but this one has some questionable writing choices that really don't make a whole lot of sense. On top of that, the film was decidedly darker, shattering audience expectations for a goofy old adventure through time. It's not that there weren't some comedic bits, but these were scattered throughout some deeply serious moments. In short, it's a perfectly fine movie, just don't go into it expecting it to deliver the same level of "oomph" that the first did.