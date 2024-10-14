Back to the Future Part II will be celebrating a special anniversary this year, and Universal Pictures knows just how to mark the occasion. The studio has announced that the acclaimed sequel starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd will be making its way to the big screen once again on October 19 and 21. Thirty-five years ago, the world was amazed once more when Robert Zemeckis decided it was time for the DeLorean to spawn an unforgettable adventure for a second time. Of course, the filmmaker was never going to make this an easy journey for Doc Brown and Marty McFly.

Back to the Future Part II follows Marty McFly after the events of the first installment allowed him to discover that time travel was possible, and that the ramifications of it affected his present. In this thrilling sequel written by Bob Gale, Biff Tannen (Thomas F. Wilson) discovers a sports almanac from the future. The antagonist proceeds to become rich thanks to sports betting. Marty McFly must use Doc Brown's help to bring things back to normal, before the future in which Biff becomes a millionaire and destroys the McFly family becomes permanent.

While it's now normal for studios to develop multiple sequels for a title at the same time, it wasn't common back when Back to the Future Part II was released. That's why it was so surprising to see the story end on a cliffhanger that lay the groundwork for the premise of Back to the Future Part III. There's no denying that the massive footprint the franchise left on pop culture was thanks to how Zemeckis always knew how to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

The Stars of 'Back to the Future Part II'

More than thirty years after Back to the Future took the box office by storm, the leading stars of the franchise remain beloved by fans. Michael J. Fox has spent a great portion of his career bravely working through a Parkinson's disease diagnosis, with the actor appearing in titles such as See You Yesterday and The Good Fight in recent years. At the same time, Christopher Lloyd has been keeping himself busy with major projects such as The Mandalorian and the upcoming second season of Wednesday.

Back to the Future Part II will return to theaters in the United States on October 19 and 21. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.