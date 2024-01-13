The Big Picture Hot Toys is releasing a new DeLorean Time Machine collectible based on its appearance in Back to the Future Part III.

The collectible features a highly-detailed design, including LED light-up points, gull-wing doors, and accessories related to the third installment of the franchise.

The DeLorean Time Machine collectible is expected to ship in 2025.

Hot Toys has announced that they're traveling back in time to the Wild West, with a new DeLorean Time Machine collectible based on the vehicle's appearance in Back to the Future Part III. The figure is expected to ship in the first half of 2025, and it's already available for pre-order for a price of $805. While figures based on Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) and Mart McFly (Michael J. Fox) are sold separately, the new DeLorean features a remarkable attention to detail, and it will include a variety of accessories related to the third installment in the popular franchise.

The Hot Toys DeLorean Time Machine will be a sixth scale collectible, and it will feature multiple LED light-up points on the exterior design and interior controls, signature gull-wing doors, and a highly-detailed hood box with belts attached. When it comes to the external accessories, the vehicle will include a firebox temperature device, alarm clock, and tow-bar to recreate scenes, allowing fans to go through Doc Brown and Marty's third adventure together once more. Robert Zemeckis' 1990 classic comes back to life with a collectible that shines with its faithful design.

The company has previously launched products based on the franchise, including other models of the DeLorean from different movies and figures based on Doc Brown and Marty McFly as depicted in various moments from the franchise. While Back to the Future has served as a main attraction for the brand before, Hot Toys has been dedicated to launching highly detailed collectibles for more than twenty years. And when it comes to their product based on film franchises, they have done it all. From the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to Indiana Jones and John Wick, Hot Toys is always ready to impress collectors with their items based on their favorite characters.

What Is 'Back to the Future Part III' About?

Back to the Future Part III followed Marty McFly after he received a note from Doc Brown during the cliffhanger ending of its predecessor, when the scientist disappeared aboard the Delorean. Realizing that Doc was stuck in 1885, Marty had to look for the 1955 version of the character to travel back in order to rescue him, only to realize that the original Doc was killed by Mad Dog Tannen (Thomas F. Wilson) in the past. Marty was then faced one final chance of saving his friend by going back to the Wild West. The last installment of Zemeckis' legendary franchise earned $245 million at the global box office when it was released in 1990.

You can check out the images from the official Hot Toys Delorean Time Machine below and pre-order on Sideshow Collectibles' website. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.

