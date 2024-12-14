It’s been almost 25 years since the release of Back to the Future Part III, and for now, the movie still doesn’t have a streaming home. Back to the Future Part II was re-released in theaters earlier this year and earned only $11,000 on very limited screens, but now Hot Toy is giving BTTF fans something to get fired up about. On its official Instagram page, Hot Toys unveiled a new DeLorean figure from Back to the Future Part III that comes in at ⅙ size, the traditional size for a Hot Toys figure. It measures exactly 72cm long and includes multiple LED light-up options for exterior and interior design, as well as the signature gull-wing doors, a highly-detailed hood box with belts, and cable wires that stretch across the whole vehicle.

It’s been a great time to be a Hot Toys fan these last few weeks, especially for those who enjoy the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of Hot Toys’ recent creations came in the form of a new Nebula figure based on Karen Gillan’s appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after she’s been even further cybernetically enhanced so that her left arm doubles as a canon. Hot Toys also eased the pain for Spider-Man 2 fans who were upset to not see the game win Game of the Year last year by delivering a new Peter Parker (Yuri Lowenthal) figure based on his appearance at the end of the game when he takes on the Anti-Venom suit. Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers also got a new figure from Captain America: The Winter Soldier and a new Bucky figure is also on the way.

Hot Toys Has a Major Competitor in Iron Studios

Iron Studios just recently dropped a colossal batch of more than 20 new figures, but some highlights include a new Batman collectible, showing Bruce Wayne sitting on a dark throne without his cowl as it hangs over the top of him. Iron Studios also gave a new figure to Captain Planet days after Glen Powell provided an update on the Captain Planet project he was rumored to be attached to, saying that he hopes it happens but can’t be certain. Both Magneto and Cyclops also got new Iron Studios figures from X-Men ‘97.

The DeLorean Hot Toys figure is not yet available for pre-order. Check out the first-look images at the figure above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates. Back to the Future Part III is available to rent or buy at digital retailers such as Amazon.

Back to the Future Part III The final entry in Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale's timeless trilogy, Back to the Future Part III wraps up Marty McFly and Doc Brown's adventures through time when Marty travels to 1885's Wild West to save his mentor, meeting Biff Tannen's ancestor "Mad Dog" and almost changing the course of history once again along the way. Director Robert Zemeckis Cast Michael J. Fox , Christopher Lloyd , Mary Steenburgen Runtime 118minutes Writers Robert Zemeckis

