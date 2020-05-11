The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 259: ‘Back to the Future’

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about Back to the Future. We talk about the weird plot points and perfect script structure of the first movie, its political mores, how Part II holds up, why Part III is worth revisiting on its own terms, why there shouldn’t be a fourth installment or a reboot/remake, the career of director Robert Zemeckis, and more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

