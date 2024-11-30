Back to the Future launched one of the best sci-fi movie franchises of all time. Although every installment in the trilogy is a blast to watch, the first one is probably the best. Back to the Future is where everything starts, and its sequels borrow both quotes and even scenes from it. Director Robert Zemeckis's classic boasts pitch-perfect performances from the likes of Christopher Lloyd as an inventor who builds a time machine out of a car, Michael J. Fox as his teenage friend who accidentally travels back to 1955, Thomas F. Wilson as the town bully, and more. It also has admirable special effects, great set design, and a fun plot that confuses viewers who dig too far into the implications of time travel. But this is a comedy, so it gets a pass.

An actor can only do so much with the words they're given, but Back to the Future is so well written that it has quotes that people still bring up almost forty years after the film's release. Emmett Brown's catchphrase "Great Scott!" is widely known, and anyone doing a Marty impression has got to say "Doc" at some point. Those two had tremendous chemistry, but the best quotes come from a variety of characters. Since it's a comedy, most of Back to the Future's best quotes are particularly funny; but they also help tie the scene together, keep the plot going, and perfectly evoke a character's personality.

10 "Breakfast."

Linda McFly (Wendy Jo Sperber)

Linda (Wendy Jo Sperber) and Dave McFly (Mark McClure) are just eating at the table as they presumably always do. In walks Marty, who has come from a completely different timeline in which these two are not the same people and live in a much less impressive house. Marty is shocked by how much everything has changed, so when he gets his siblings' attention, all he can think to say is "What the hell is this?"

Linda's response: "Breakfast." Her tone makes it clear that she has no idea what the problem is, and the way she stares at Marty is hilarious. Imagine you're just living your life, and suddenly someone enters the room and demands to know why. This line demonstrates that everything Marty sees (and is about to see) is the new normal. There's no better way to introduce the protagonist to his new and improved family.

9 "I figured, 'What the hell?'"

Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd)

Throughout the story, the Doc Brown from 1955 repeatedly insists on not knowing about major events of the future, including and especially what Marty has been trying to tell him: that he gets shot and killed by Libyan nationalists the day that Marty travels back in time. Well, when Marty goes back to 1985, he discovers that the old man somehow survives all those bullets. It turns out that he put on a bullet-proof vest, and shows Marty the letter that Marty wrote to him in the 50s. Emmett explains why he read it after all: "Well, I figured, 'What the hell?'"

Doc Brown couldn't die on us, not after everything he had done to get Marty back to 1985. Instead of going on a rant about philosophy or physics, he gives a simple and satisfying explanation that helps the story reach its happy ending with style. Doc Brown is one of the main reasons why this film is one of the most rewatchable 80s movies, as his serious lines are just as great as his funny ones.

8 "So why don't you make like a tree, and get outta here."

Biff Tannen (Thomas F. Wilson)

Biff isn't the smartest guy in town, as shown by his tendency to have George do his homework for him. But a new level of ignorance is discovered when he and Marty almost get into a fight in the school cafeteria. Seeing that Mr. Strickland is witnessing all this, Biff tells Marty that he's going to cut him a break: "So why don't you make like a tree, and get outta here." For those who don't know, the correct expression is "make like a tree and leave."

The play on words has gone over Biff's head all the way through high school. "Make like a tree and get outta here" does such a great job of summing up the character that Back to the Future Part II returns to it. In a simple and funny way, the audience understands that Biff is just a dumb bully. That's how Thomas F. Wilson plays the role, too, embodying an archetype that perfectly fits into the movie's overall comedic tone.

7 "You know that new sound you're looking for? Well, listen to this!"

Marvin Berry (Harry Waters Jr.)

When Marty is asked to play another song at the dance, he plays Chuck Berry's revolutionary "Johnny B. Goode" for everyone. Since this is 1955 and the rock-n-roll megahit wouldn't be released until 1958, the movie takes advantage of the fact that Marty knows everyone should love it. His prediction is correct (before his solo jumps three decades too far into the future, at least), and even the singer of the band calls his cousin: "Chuck, Chuck! It's your cousin! Your cousin, Marvin Berry! You know that new sound you're looking for? Well, listen to this!"

The excitement in Marvin's voice helps charmingly capture how people must have been affected by "Johnny B. Goode" in the late 50s. This is also the moment when Marty gets to have his moment on the stage, calling back to his band's failure to play at his own school in 1985. Along with George and Lorraine winding up together, this whole scene feels like a celebration. This quote encapsulates that.

6 "Marty, don't be such a square. Everybody who's anybody drinks."

Lorraine Baines (Lea Thompson)

1955-Lorraine (played by Lea Thompson) is parked with Marty on that fateful night of the dance. When she starts to drink, Marty tells her that she'll regret it. He's referring to the fact that she has a drinking problem thirty years in the future. Earlier in the film, 1985-Lorraine went off on a rant about how bad it is that girls sometimes call boys for dates nowadays and how she never went parking with boys at her age. We see the opposite here, emphasized by her response to her future son: "Marty, don't be such a square. Everybody who's anybody drinks."

What a mindset. The young Lorraine has proven time and again to be the antithesis of her future self, providing a contrast between the liveliness she has now with the miserable existence she'll have later. This line is even funnier when you consider that Marty doesn't even bother trying to argue his point; he takes the liquor bottle and takes a swig himself.

5 "I remember it vividly: I was standing on the edge of my toilet [...] and when I came to, I had a revelation!"

Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd)

Doc is such an eccentric character that even his anecdotes about how he comes up with his ideas are bonkers. One imagines that the incredibly powerful and earth-shattering idea for the flux capacitor came in a sophisticated setting after hours of hard work, but that's not even close to true. As Doc explains to Marty, "I remember it vividly: I was standing on the edge of my toilet hanging a clock. The porcelain was wet, I slipped, hit my head on the edge of the sink, and when I came to, I had a revelation!"

That's right: nearly giving himself a concussion brought about the key ingredient to time travel. This is so mundane, so random, and so slapstick that it wonderfully defies the viewer's expectations. Of course, the rapid-fire delivery from Christopher Lloyd makes this image jump to life. It's even funnier that Doc Brown is speaking so quickly that he mentions it and moves right past it as if it weren't ridiculous. This is sci-fi comedy at its finest.

4 "Course! From a group of Libyan nationalists [...] full of used pinball machine parts!"

Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd)

What's even wilder than the flux capacitor's origin story? The plutonium's. When Marty asks Doc if he cheated someone out of their plutonium, the answer is a resounding yes: "Course! From a group of Libyan nationalists. They wanted me to build them a bomb, so I took their plutonium and in turn gave them a shoddy bomb" made of "used pinball machine parts!" This is proof that exposition can be fun, after all.

Doc delivers this with the kind of frantic excitement that makes the viewer think that he is neither self-aware nor very prudent. Those guys he ripped off are obviously going to come for him, which sets up his imminent assassination and the series of events that take Marty to 1955 in the first place. It's so random, but it fits in perfectly with Doc Brown's reckless personality and helps make this one of the funniest time travel movies ever made.

3 "Ronald Reagan. The actor?"

Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd)

When Marty first meets up with Emmett Brown from 1955, he tries to explain the situation. That proves hard to do, though, as the inventor doesn't believe that this random kid he's never met is from the future. It doesn't help when Marty tries to tell him who the future president is. Brown's reaction is hilarious: "Ronald Reagan. The actor?" He scoffs, "Then who's Vice President? Jerry Lewis?" This is one of the best moments that illustrates the difference between the 50s and the 80s.

The bit keeps going, too, as Doc Brown quips that Academy Award-winner Jane Wyman must be First Lady and acclaimed comedian Jack Benny Secretary of the Treasury. The Benny part never came true, but Wyman was indeed Reagan's First Lady. It's bizarre how people's lives can work out, and this quote shows just how absurd having a former movie star as president might have felt to many people. With a TV star about to return to the White House, Doc Brown's joke makes one of the greatest sci-fi comedies also feel surprisingly relatable.

2 "That is your name, isn't it? Calvin Klein? It's written all over your underwear."

Lorraine Baines (Lea Thompson)

When Marty wakes up from getting hit by his future grandfather's car, he finds himself in Lorraine's bedroom. Lorraine is there, and Marty soon finds that she took his pants off while he was asleep. Given that the scene began with Marty thinking his trip to 1955 was just a dream, this is a pretty alarming turn of events. Lorraine tells him she's never seen purple underwear before, and she calls him Calvin: "That is your name, isn't it? Calvin Klein? It's written all over your underwear."

It's hilarious that Marty finds out his father was a peeping Tom and his mother was the kind of person to just take a guy's pants off after he got hit by a car. She even motions to show him that his underwear says "Calvin Klein" on it, as brands apparently didn't put their names on their undergarments back then. Another moment that illustrates the differences between the 50s and the 80s, this quote also does an excellent job of introducing the audience to Marty's mother and the idea that he'll have to fend off her advances.

1 "I guess you guys aren't ready for that yet, but your kids are gonna love it."

Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox)

Marty's guitar solo at the dance is legendary. Even his high school administrators in the 80s thought he was too loud, so when his fingers go off the rails in the 50s, the dead silence and confusion from everyone is absolutely perfect. Once Marty realizes he's gone too far, he returns to the microphone and tells everybody, "I guess you guys aren't ready for that yet, but your kids are gonna love it."

It's interesting to think about what music thirty years ahead of its time would sound to people who were completely unprepared for it. Also, kudos to Marty for having the wherewithal to say something into the mic that didn't sound as ridiculous as that solo. And he's right; most of their kids are definitely going to like that kind of music. This is easily one of Michael J. Fox's best movies, and moments like this are what make Back to the Future the comedy classic that we all know and love.

