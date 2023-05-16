That Hollywood today is simply just reboots and sequels is a criticism that's easy to throw around - even if it isn't necessarily true, it's understandable why one would think so. While new, original stories are out there, it may certainly require a little more legwork on behalf of audiences to seek them out, as big studios seemingly increasingly rely on existing IP. The cast of one beloved franchise, however, have conflicting feelings on a potential reboot/sequel, as stars of the Back to the Future series Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd share their thoughts.

Speaking in an interview with Variety, Fox expressed that he's "not fanatical" about the prospect of a Back to the Future reboot. “Do what you want. It’s your movie. I got paid already," he continued. The star's ambivalence to the idea doesn't mean he thinks it's a judicious one however, explaining “I don’t think it needs to be. I think [series writer Robert Zemeckis and co-writer Bob Gale] have been really smart about that. I don’t think it needs rebooting because are you going to clarify something? You’re going to find a better way to tell the story? I doubt it.” When asked if he had been approached about a potential fourth movie at any point already, Fox shared “I’m sure somebody thought about it. But I was in the early stages of Parkinson’s at that point, so I don’t know that I would have wanted to take that on. Right after ‘Part Three’ had done well, there might have been conversations about it, but I never got involved in them.”

Fox's co-star had softer views on the idea, but maintained that a fourth film should only be made if an apt-enough story presented itself. Lloyd said, “I would love to do a sequel, but I think Bob Zemeckis and [the film's producer Steven] Spielberg felt that they told the story in the three episodes. But if somebody has a brilliant idea that would justify a fourth film it might happen.” One reason for Lloyd's relative openness to the idea is because of his chemistry with Fox, explaining “there was a certain ease between us. I didn’t have to struggle get there with Michael. There was never any conflict. It just fit." He added, "I feel like we could go and do it again after all these years and not have to think about the relationship between Marty and Doc.”

RELATED: Michael J. Fox’s Final Leading Role Is Also His Best

Got Sequel Burn Out?

It's easy to understand why one may feel jaded by the landscape of Hollywood today, and a seeming conveyor belt of reboots and sequels. Just looking at the top 10 of the US box office this week alone there are six titles that are based upon existing properties (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Evil Dead Rise, just to name a few). News recently broke of HBO's intention to remake all eight Harry Potter movies into seven seasons of television, met by a collective groan from the internet. Furthermore, audiences were recently treated to a live-action retread of Peter Pan in Peter Pan & Wendy, ahead of the release of the new live-action The Little Mermaid - just two examples of Disney's endeavors to seemingly remake their entire animated catalog.

While some of these titles may be good - great even - some may leave audiences scratching their heads wondering "why?" As Lloyd said, if a film presents an interesting and new approach it arguably justifies its existence - however it feels all too often that the purpose behind a reboot is just monetary. Either way, should a new Back to the Future movie ultimately materialize, fans shouldn't expect to see Fox return to the role any time soon.