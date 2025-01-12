Back to the Future fans are in for a treat this weekend by seeing the reunion of two cast members. At FanExpo New Orleans. Marty McFly and Principal Strickland aka Michael J. Fox and James Tolkan reunited during the photo op at the convention. In the picture, the pair are nearly nose-to-nose with Tolkan wagging his finger in Fox's face just like Principal Strickland would do to Marty in Back to the Future. FanExpo New Orleans posted the picture to Instagram with the caption:

"Slackers never change and Mr. Strickland will be sure to remind you. Michael J. Fox and James Tolkan reunited at #FANEXPONewOrleans2025 today and it was just like old times ❤️"

The 'Back to the Future' Franchise Turns 40 Years Old

This year, the first movie in the trilogy, Back to the Future, turns 40 years old (commence clutching your pearls). All three Robert Zemeckis films star Christopher Lloyd (The Addams Family) as the kooky but brilliant Doc Brown who invents a time machine using a DeLorean and Fox as Marty, in an oddly paired but timeless (kind of pun intended) friendship. Lea Thompson, Crispin Glover, and Thomas Wilson also star. The logline for the movie is as follows:

Eighties teenager Marty McFly is accidentally sent back in time to 1955, inadvertently disrupting his parents' first meeting and attracting his mother's romantic interest. Marty must repair the damage to history by rekindling his parents' romance and - with the help of his eccentric inventor friend Doc Brown - return to 1985.

The film would spawn two sequels: Back to the Future Part II and Back to the Future Part III. When Marty inevitably returns to 1985, he's quickly swept to the far off future, where a new problem, this time in Marty's personal future, must be dealt with. The year they head to? You might want to be sitting down for this one... 2015. They blip 30 years into the future, where, by 1985 standards, have flying cars, hoverboards and self-drying clothes. While by 2025, some technology seen in the film is a thing, it is a bit of an out-of-body experience to watch in retrospect.

The third and final film in the trilogy takes Marty even further in the past, to rescue Doc Brown in the year 1885 (someone in that writer's room really liked nice even numbers for time travel). When Marty eventually lands 100 years in the past, from his perspective, he has to balance keeping the Doc alive and playing matchmaker. All three films make for a great action-packed movie marathon.

Back to the Future is not currently available to stream as included in a streaming subscription, but it is available to rent on Prime Video. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.

Your changes have been saved Back to the Future Marty McFly, a 17-year-old high school student, is accidentally sent 30 years into the past in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his close friend, the maverick scientist Doc Brown. Release Date July 3, 1985 Director Robert Zemeckis Cast Crispin Glover , Michael J. Fox , Christopher Lloyd Lea Thompson , Claudia Wells , Thomas F. Wilson , Marc McClure , Wendie Jo Sperber , George DiCenzo , Frances Lee McCain , Billy Zane , J.J. Cohen , Casey Siemaszko , James Tolkan , Harry Waters, Jr. , Donald Fullilove , Lisa Freeman , Cristen Kauffman , Elsa Raven , Will Hare , Ivy Bethune , Jason Marin , Katherine Britton , Jason Hervey , Maia Brewton Runtime 116 minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi Character(s) Marty McFly , Emmett Brown , George McFly , Lorraine Baines , Jennifer Parker , Biff Tannen , Dave McFly , Linda McFly , Sam Baines , Stella Baines , Match , Skinhead , 3-D , Mr. Strickland , Marvin Berry , Goldie Wilson , Babs , Betty , Clocktower Lady , Pa Peabody , Ma Peabody , Sherman Peabody , Peabody Daughter , Milton Baines , Sally Baines Writers Robert Zemeckis , Bob Gale Producers Bob Gale , Frank Marshall , Kathleen Kennedy , Neil Canton Budget $19 million Studio(s) Universal Pictures Distributor(s) Universal Pictures Sequel(s) Back to the Future Part II , Back to the Future Part III Franchise(s) Back to the Future Expand

