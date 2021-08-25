Back to the Future fans, get ready for the emotions! Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox teamed up for AwesomeCon in Washington, D.C. this past weekend, treating fans in person as well as online to the heartwarming reunion. The co-stars shared pictures on both Fox's Instagram as well as Lloyd's Instagram, proving that the friendship between Marty McFly and Doc Brown is still going strong after all these years.

The Back to the Future trilogy is one that has stood the test of time. With the release of the first movie back in 1985, an important question was posed: What if you went back in time and disrupted your own timeline? Local Hill Valley teenager Marty McFly (Fox) is unlikely friends with eccentric inventor Doc Brown (Lloyd), and when Doc masters flux capacitor technology to turn time travel into reality via an old DeLorean, Marty is thrown back in time to 1955. Frantic and alone, Marty has to navigate life in the 50s while staying with this father, George McFly (Crispin Glover), and trying to prevent his own mother (Lea Thompson) from falling in love with him instead.

The original film was followed by two sequels, 1989's Back to the Future Part II, which saw Marty traveling to the more "futuristic" world of 2015 (complete with auto-lacing tennis shoes and hover-skateboards), and 1990's Back to the Future Part III, which brought Doc and Marty even further back in time than ever before as they explored Hill Valley's inception in the Wild West, going all the way back to 1885.

Fox's personal story, meanwhile, is one that many know. The iconic television and film actor went public with his diagnose of Parkinson's disease back in the 90s but that hasn't stopped the actor from working, becoming an advocate for Parkinson's research, and continually bringing joy to fans at conventions throughout the world.

While this is far from the first con that Lloyd and Fox have done together, this is one of the first since the COVID-19 pandemic began, so seeing their reunion at AwesomeCon is an extra special moment. Check out Lloyd and Fox's Instagram posts below:

