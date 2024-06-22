The Big Picture Travel back in time with Marty and Doc on a wild adventure through different eras with the entire Back to the Future trilogy on Netflix!

From the nostalgia of 1955 to the wild west of 1885, get ready to binge-watch iconic moments like hoverboards and the Hill Valley Clock Tower.

The series is set to hit Netflix on July 1.

Good news, McFly! Buckle up your DeLorean and set your time circuits to July 1, 2024, because the entire Back to the Future trilogy is zooming its way to Netflix next month at 88 miles-per-hour. That's right, all three films are ready to take you on a time-traveling adventure through the space-time continuum right from the comfort of your couch.

Get ready to relive the magic of Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox), Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd), and their epic journey across different eras. From the nostalgic vibes of 1955 to the wild west of 1885, you can binge-watch the series that brought us hoverboards, flying cars, and the iconic Hill Valley Clock Tower. Whether you're a seasoned fan who knows the power of 1.21 gigawatts or a newcomer ready to hop into the DeLorean for the first time, there's something here for everyone.

What Is the 'Back to the Future' Series About?

Image via Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Kick things off with the original Back to the Future, where a down on his luck Marty McFly accidentally travels back to 1955 and must ensure his parents fall in love to save his own existence. Then jump to Back to the Future Part II, where the future (hello, 2015!) awaits with flying cars, self-lacing Nikes, and the almighty sports almanac that Biff Tannen (Thomas F. Wilson) loves to misuse. Finally, round out your journey with Back to the Future Part III, as our heroes find themselves in the rough-and-tumble Old West.

With its memorable quotes, unforgettable soundtrack (Huey Lewis and the News, anyone?), and timeless storyline, the Back to the Future trilogy remains a beloved classic. Plus, you’ll get to see the dynamic duo of Marty and Doc navigate the ups and downs of time travel, proving that no matter the decade, some friendships are forever.

So, grab your plutonium, check your Einstein-approved calculations, and prepare for a marathon that will have you quoting “Great Scott!” and “This is heavy!” by the end. The trilogy hits Netflix next month, so mark your calendars and get ready for a wild ride because where you're going, you won't need roads.

Don’t be a slacker, and make sure you’re ready to jump into the DeLorean next month. Until then, keep your hoverboards off the ground and your flux capacitors fluxing. See you in the future... or the past! Stay tuned to Collider for more on your favorite films and shows.