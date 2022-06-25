It's about time. Back to the Future: The Musical is officially set for Broadway as expected after widespread acclaim for the West End production. Producers confirmed the musical was Broadway-bound in a tweet on the official Back to the Future Twitter account that included a small promo clip showing off the famous DeLorean time machine with Marty McFly and Dr. Emmett Brown about to speed through time at 88 mph. Synchronize your watches because the musical will arrive in 2023.

Based on the 1985 classic starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, the musical was a long-in-the-works idea originally conceived by one of the film's original writers Bob Gale. It made its world premiere at the Manchester Opera House in March 2020 before moving over to West End in September of that year. The pandemic threw a wrench into the plans for the production, but it came roaring back when it opened in 2021 at the Adelphi Theatre, winning an Olivier Award for best new musical in 2022.

Back to the Future: The Musical featured a pair of talented actors taking the lead roles with Olly Dobson playing McFly and Tony Award winner Roger Bart donning the lab coat and wild hair of Doc Brown. It featured a book from Gale adapted from the original screenplay penned by him and his Back to the Future co-writer and director Robert Zemeckis with Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard composing all the original music used in the musical. Since the film was also known for its legendary soundtrack, classic tracks like Huey Lewis' "The Power of Love" and Chuck Berry's "Johnny B. Goode" are also featured in the musical.

The original film saw Fox's McFly accidentally get thrown back through time along with his good friend, the ever-eccentric mad scientist Doc Brown. In his trip to the past, McFly upsets the balance of time by messing up the relationship of his parents (Crispin Glover, Lea Thompson). In order to return to the future, and prevent himself from being erased from existence entirely, McFly has to ensure that his parents fall in love. Back to the Future earned four Oscar nods at the time, winning for best effects, and was a smash hit at the box office. It's since remained a cultural touchstone, parodied and tributes endlessly throughout all forms of media.

There are currently no details on what theater Back to the Future: The Musical will play in nor are there many other details, but the official site has a place to "sign up yesterday" for more information as it becomes available and first access to tickets for the show. Check out the announcement below: