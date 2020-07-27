‘Back to the Future’ Trilogy Coming to 4K with New Bonus Features

To mark the 35th anniversary of Back to the Future, Universal will release the Back to the Future Trilogy on 4K. Like a dutiful moron who loves these movies, I will once again get this set because that’s what I do every five years. In 2010, they put out a 25th anniversary edition on Blu-ray, so I picked that up. And then in 2015, there was a 30th anniversary in a slightly nicer box set with a few more special features, so I bought that. And now that the 35th anniversary 4K is upon us, I will open my wallet once more for the promise of movies I love in higher resolution with a handful of new bonus features.

This time around, the new bonus features include over an hour of brand-new content not included on the previous releases including audition footage from stars like Ben Stiller, Kyra Sedgwick, and Jon Cryer as well as “a tour of the film’s props and memorabilia hosted by co-writer/producer Bob Gale, a sneak peek at the new musical show, and a special episode of the popular YouTube Series ‘Could You Survive The Movies?’” Again, I will totally buy this, but by the time you’re reaching “An episode of YouTube”, you may have exhausted the archives a bit. Also, if you get the set from Amazon or Target, you get a “levitating Hoverboard replica” while if you get it from Best Buy, you get it in three newly designed steelbooks.

Is this new set worth it? I’d argue yes. For starters, I’d like to see these films in 4K, so it’s worth that upgrade. Furthermore, since we’re now in the middle of a pandemic and probably still will be when this set is released, I’ll finally have time to dig into the wealth of special features that I’ve never explored before. That’s right—I bought previous sets for all the bonus features and never got around to watching them. I am a sucker.

Back to the Future Trilogy arrives on 4K Blu-ray Combo Pack on October 20th.

Here’s the full list of special features:

An Alternate Future: Lost Audition Tapes (NEW) – Get a glimpse of the BACK TO THE FUTUREthat could have been with rare audition footage featuring now-famous celebrities. Ben Stiller Kyra Sedgwick Jon Cryer Billy Zane Peter DeLuise Thomas Howell

– Join Co-writer/Producer Bob Gale on an intimate tour of an exhaustive exhibit of the films’ props and memorabilia. BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Behind the Scenes (NEW) – Get a sneak peek at the new musical show including a Q&A with the cast and creative team plus two new song recordings. Cast and Creative Q&A Original Songs Gotta Start Somewhere Put Your Mind To It Could You Survive The Movies? BACK TO THE FUTURE (NEW) – Explore the magic and science of BACK TO THE FUTUREand find out which laws of physics were actually violated in this special episode of the popular YouTube series. 2015 Message from Doc Brown DOC BROWN SAVES THE WORLD! OUTATIME: Restoring the DeLorean Looking BACK TO THE FUTURE The Script Casting Marty McFly Christopher Lloyd Reflects on Doc Brown The DeLorean Time Machine Building Hill Valley Prepping for the “Johnny B. Goode” Scene The Score Rushing the Cut The Legacy BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Animated Series Brothers (Season 1, Episode 1) Mac the Black (Season 2, Episode 1) 2015 Commercials JAWS 19 Trailer Hoverboard Commercial

BACK TO THE FUTURE bonus FEATURES ON 4K Ultra Hd & BLU-RAY™:

Deleted Scenes (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available) Peanut Brittle “Pinch Me” Doc’s Personal Belongings “She’s Cheating” Darth Vader (Extended Version) “Hit Me George” “You Got a Permit?” The Phone Booth

Tales from THE FUTURE: In the Beginning…

Tales from THE FUTURE: Time to Go

Tales from THE FUTURE: Keeping Time

Archival Featurettes The Making of BACK TO THE FUTURE Making the Trilogy: Chapter One BACK TO THE FUTURE Night

Michael J. Fox Q&A How He Got the Role The Character of Doc Working on a Film and TV Series at the Same Time Shooting BACK TO THE FUTURE II and III Together DeLoreans Special FX and Stunts The Appeal of BACK TO THE FUTURE Shooting BACK TO THE FUTURE

Behind the Scenes Original Makeup Tests Outtakes Nuclear Test Site Sequence (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available) Photo Galleries* Production Art Storyboards Behind-the-Scenes Photographs Marketing Materials Character Portraits Huey Lewis and the News “The Power of Love” Music Video Theatrical Teaser Trailer Join Team Fox Q&A Commentary with Director Robert Zemeckis and Producer Bob Gale Feature Commentary with Producers Bob Gale and Neil Canton



*Only on the Blu-ray™ disc

BACK TO THE FUTURE II bonus FEATURES ON 4K Ultra Hd & BLU-RAY™:

Deleted Scenes (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available) Old Terry and Old Biff “Dad’s Home” (Extended Version) Pizza Scene Jennifer Faints (Extended Version) Old Biff Vanishes from Car Burned Out High School Marty Meets Dave

Tales from THE FUTURE: Time Flies

The Physics ofBACK TO THE FUTUREwith Dr. Michio Kaku

Archival Featurettes The Making of BACK TO THE FUTURE PART II Making the Trilogy: Chapter Two

Behind the Scenes Outtakes Production Design Storyboarding Designing the DeLorean Designing Time Travel Hoverboard Test Evolution of Visual Effects Shots Photo Galleries* Production Art Storyboards Behind-the-Scenes Photographs Marketing Materials Character Portraits Theatrical Trailer Q&A Commentary with Director Robert Zemeckis and Producer Bob Gale Feature Commentary with Producers Bob Gale and Neil Canton



*Only on the Blu-ray™ disc

BACK TO THE FUTURE III bonus FEATURES ON 4K Ultra Hd & BLU-RAY™:

Deleted Scene (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available) The Tannen Gang Kills Marshal Strickland

Tales from THE FUTURE: Third Time’s the Charm [FEATURED BONUS]

Tales from THE FUTURE: The Test of Time [FEATURED BONUS]

Archival Featurettes The Making of BACK TO THE FUTURE Part III Making the Trilogy: Chapter Three The Secrets of the BACK TO THE FUTURETrilogy

Behind the Scenes Outtakes Designing the Town of Hill Valley Designing the Campaign Photo Galleries* Production Art Storyboards Behind-the-Scenes Photographs Marketing Materials Character Portraits ZZ Top “Doubleback” Music Video FAQs About the Trilogy Theatrical Trailer BACK TO THE FUTURE : The Ride Lobby Monitor The Ride Q&A Commentary with Director Robert Zemeckis and Producer Bob Gale Feature Commentary with Producers Bob Gale and Neil Canton



*Only on the Blu-ray™ disc