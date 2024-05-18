The Big Picture The characters in Back to the Future are hilarious, heartwarming, and sometimes frightening, spanning generations and alternate timelines.

Characters like Needles, Goldie Wilson, and Mad Dog Tannen play crucial roles in shaping Marty and Doc's journey throughout the trilogy.

Lorraine, George, Clara, Biff, Marty, and Doc all bring unique elements to the story, creating a timeless film series loved by many.

Back to the Future is one of the most enduring trilogies in film history. The intricate sci-fi plotting, the humorous yet sincere direction, and the timeless yet quintessentially 80s visual aesthetic have kept the series alive in the minds of moviegoers everywhere for almost 40 years. But perhaps the most essential element that keeps bringing people back to these wonderful films is the characters who keep the story moving.

While not always Shakespearean, Back to the Future has created characters that are hilarious, heartwarming, and even a little frightening. They’re characters who go on journeys that span over 130 years, from the past to the present and the future. They’re characters who aren’t as easy to perform as one might think, since they change across timelines and settings. But above all else, they’re characters that push the series beyond funny sci-fi comedies into becoming some of the greatest movies ever made.

10 Douglas Needles

Portrayed by Flea

While Needles (Flea) may not be the most present character in the trilogy, he is one of the more quietly significant, especially when it comes to Marty’s storyline. In the two scenes in Part II and Part III where he appears, we can already pick up on a few things about Needles. For one, he has no reservations about getting his hands dirty to get what he wants, persuading 2015 Marty into a shady business partnership, resulting in both of them getting fired. Then, in Part III, we get a cameo of a younger Needles goading Marty into a drag race, which the latter declines, resulting in Needles’ car almost getting hit.

As we were told in Part II, had Marty accepted Needles’ challenge and goading, the accident would have injured Marty to the point where he’d have to give up his rockstar dreams and work for a company in a modest neighborhood, marrying Jennifer in a second-rate church. Needles may not be on-screen for long, but when he does appear, it’s easy to see that he’s bad news.

9 Goldie Wilson

Portrayed by Donald Fullilove

The future mayor of Hill Valley, Goldie Wilson (Donald Fullilove), started out as a gold-toothed cleaner in the town's malt shop. Being a black man in 1950s America, Goldie was not exactly treated well by his employers or peers. Still, Goldie kept his head high and worked hard, proclaiming he’d make something of himself, trying to inspire a downtrodden George McFly. At that moment, Marty blurts out that he’ll become mayor in the future, and Goldie decides he likes the sound of that.

Unintentionally set forth on the path that will lead to his destiny as the most powerful man in Hill Valley, Goldie becomes a mayor who is still fondly remembered by 2015, even if some protested his plan to fix the clock tower. Indeed, his grandson, Goldie Wilson III (Donald Fullilove), proudly utilized his family legacy to sell hover conversions for cars. Goldie Wilson might not be the most significant character when it came to Marty and Doc’s storylines, but he still serves as the first indicator of how Marty’s actions in the past would influence the future for the better.

8 Buford “Mad Dog” Tannen

Portrayed by Thomas F. Wilson

Nicknamed after both his temper and drooling habits, Mad Dog Tannen (Thomas F. Wilson) is the most feared man in the 1885 Hill Valley. The perfect comedic western villain, Mad Dog, carries much of the same stupidity as his descendants. But he outshines the rest of the Tannen family in one important regard: his insatiable bloodlust. Biff in one timeline would go as far as murder when driven enough, but Mad Dog sure doesn’t need much goading to kill anybody who rubs him the wrong way (predominantly when people say his hated nickname).

He even began the McFly-Tannen feud, picking on Seamus (Michael J. Fox) due to his Irish heritage. His murder of a time-displaced Doc Brown kick-starts the events of Part III because if Marty hadn’t come back, Doc and Clara wouldn’t be alive. Biff may be a bully, and Griff may be a loudmouth cyborg, but Mad Dog is a racist, psychotic murderer who’s the most physically dangerous character in the series.

7 Jennifer Parker

Portrayed by Claudia Wells/Elisabeth Shue

Jennifer Parker (Claudia Wells in Part 1, Elisabeth Shue in Parts II and III) is Marty’s supportive girlfriend, trying to keep his head up in spite of the disapproval of the adults around them. But when Doc brings Marty into the future, Jennifer is dragged along for the ride. While there, she witnesses Marty and Jennifer’s disappointing future, learning of Marty’s injury and financial problems, and promptly faints upon seeing her future self.

She may not be the most fleshed-out character in the series, but Jennifer still had that funny little adventure of her own that revealed some of the bigger implications of the McFly legacy in Part II. While disappointingly sidelined from the middle of Part II to the end of Part III, her fax from the future does reveal a hint of positive changes in Marty’s future. Indeed, Doc’s final message is prompted by her questions, so she remains a vital source of the films’ themes.

6 Lorraine Baines-McFly

Portrayed by: Lea Thompson

Lorraine Baines-McFly (Lea Thompson) is predominantly a damsel-esque figure in most of the movies, but her role is nonetheless significant. Lorraine, in 1985, is a drunk, disillusioned woman stuck in a marriage with a spineless husband, constantly warning her children not to engage in rule-breaking behavior. Of course, when Marty heads back in time, runs into her, and accidentally causes her to fall in love with him, he finds she is nowhere near as saintly as she made herself out to be as a teen.

Despite this, she does eventually come to her senses and becomes genuinely attracted to the new George. The two are happily married in the future, even though they hold no visible resentment toward Biff for harassing her in her youth. Despite her occasionally questionable moments, Lorraine is kind and loving and ultimately does try to do the right thing for her family—to the point where she stood up to alternate 1985 Biff when he hit her son (and in a deleted scene, was implied to have eventually killed him).

5 George McFly

Portrayed by: Crispin Glover/Jeffrey Weissman

When we first meet George McFly (Crispin Glover in Part 1, Jeffrey Weissman in Parts 2 and 3), he’s a timid man who’s been bullied by Biff Tannen almost his entire life. Marty is frequently exasperated at his father’s cowardliness, only to run into him as a young, bullied teenager. Marty encourages not only George’s interest in writing science fiction but also in pursuing his future wife, Lorraine. Eventually, Marty’s coaching gets through to him, and George goes on to unknowingly change his future, becoming a successful science fiction author and a much better husband to Lorraine.

Crispin Glover brings a dorky edge to George McFly, making him socially inept but also endearing. Seeing him go from a timid little screw-up to being one of Hill Valley’s most respected citizens is inspiring to see. While Glover’s real-life issues with the film’s producers prevented him from reprising his role in the sequels, George’s impact on the plot line is still present, especially in Part II, where Marty’s actions unintentionally result in his father being killed in an alternate universe.

4 Clara Clayton

Portrayed by: Mary Steenburgen

In 1885, Hill Valley's newest schoolteacher, Clara Clayton (Mary Steenburgen), was destined to die in a ravine accident, only to be saved by Doc Brown before she could meet her fate. She and Doc bond over a love of both science and the novels of Jules Verne, forming a connection that calls Doc’s concerns about the universe into question. At first refusing to believe his claims of being from the future, she eventually joins Doc on his own off-screen adventures, even having two children with him.

Clara is headstrong, caring to a fault, and makes for a wonderful addition to the final entry of the series. Her romance with Doc is unabashedly sweet to watch, as a man from the future and a woman from the past make for an extraordinary combination. She even got to have her own side adventures in the Back to the Future IDW comics, expanding on her role as a woman who never felt like she belonged in her own time.

3 Biff Tannen

Portrayed by: Thomas F. Wilson

Biff Tannen (Thomas F. Wilson) may be a lunkhead bully, but depending on the timeline, he’s also one of the biggest threats to Hill Valley and the McFlys. In Marty’s first timeline, Biff bullied his classmate George and harassed his mother Lorraine their entire lives, becoming George’s domineering boss in the present day of 1985. Of course, once Marty teaches young George to stand up for himself, Biff in the new timeline has become a meek pushover under George’s watchful eye. While he still has his infamous penchant for misremembering metaphors, he’s no real danger anymore.

He ironically becomes a much smarter man when he enters his golden years in Part II, finding a way to change the past and become one of the most powerful men in America—and kill George McFly, marry Lorraine, and commit Doc Brown to a mental ward while he’s at it. While not quite as bloodthirsty as his ancestor, Mad Dog, Biff is the perfect character to show the dangers of time travel when thrown into the wrong hands.

2 Marty McFly

Portrayed by: Michael J. Fox

Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) is a teenager in 1985 with rockstar dreams but no real support from the adults around him. His parents are weak-willed disappointments; his principal thinks he’s nothing more than a slacker; and even the people at the Battle of the Bands think his music’s just too darn loud. But Marty has one thing most teenagers don’t: his best friend is a crazy inventor who’s just discovered time travel.

Marty himself doesn’t go through the biggest character arc in the first movie, as it focuses more on how he affects those he meets in 1955 in Hill Valley. But in the second and third films, Marty learns not only a valuable lesson in abusing his time travel privileges for his own benefit but also in learning to let go of what unsavory people think of him. He’s cool and charming, but also a bit of a dork, making him the ultimate 80s teen character.

1 Dr. Emmett “Doc” Brown

Portrayed by: Christopher Lloyd

Marty McFly may be the main character of the trilogy, but Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) is the most iconic and important character of the entire franchise. The inventor of time travel himself, Doc, is an eccentric, slightly paranoid scientist who uses some unorthodox methods to achieve his goals—he did build a time machine out of a Delorean and power it with plutonium he stole from Libyan terrorists, after all.

In 1985, in Hill Valley, he’s a true outcast, with his only noticeable friends being Marty and his dog Einstein. But he truly finds his home when he’s accidentally sent back to 1885, becoming a respected blacksmith in the community and finding true love in Clara. In the span of three films, Doc Brown goes from being the loneliest man in Hill Valley to becoming one of the greatest scientists who ever lived, with a lesson to inspire us all: the future is just what you make it, so make it a good one.

