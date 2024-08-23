The Big Picture The 'Back to the Future' trilogy will be removed from Netflix on September 30, leaving fans just over a month to watch.

The franchise is a timeless classic loved by critics and fans, following the wild adventures of Marty McFly and Doc Brown throughout time.

Featuring standout performances by Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, killer settings, quotable lines, and more, the franchise remains influential in media from 'Rick & Morty' to 'Doctor Who.'

It's only been a couple of months since Marty McFly and Doc Brown raced onto Netflix at 88 miles per hour, and yet, they'll soon have to say goodbye to the platform. On September 30, the entire Back to the Future trilogy will once again be removed from the streaming service, leaving just over a month for subscribers to take in the iconic films starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. It's a very brief return for the beloved franchise which had been a staple in Netflix's catalog of classics in years past until their removal.

Released back in 1985, the original Back to the Future was an immediate success, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year and a critical darling to boot. However, the power of the franchise would only be realized in subsequent years as everyone, from critics to casual film fans, viewed it as one of the greatest films ever made and a masterclass of family comedy sci-fi by director Robert Zemeckis and his co-writer Bob Gale. Its sequels became similarly lauded to the point that it's considered a near-perfect trilogy with nearly $1 billion in box office earnings to show for it. Fittingly for its premise, it's truly become a timeless classic that launched not only sequels but a seemingly endless line of merchandise, an animated series, an acclaimed episodic game from Telltale, and even a wildly successful musical that made it to Broadway.

The original film follows Fox's McFly back to 1950 after an experiment by his friend, the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, sends him ripping through time in a modified DeLorean with a flux capacitor. After bumping into younger versions of his parents, he's thrust into a race against time to ensure they fall in love before he ceases to exist and to get back to the future to save the doctor from his untimely demise. The sequels continued expanding the world as Back to the Future Part II saw Marty, Doc, and Marty's girlfriend Jennifer (Elisabeth Shue) head to 2015 to save the McFly timeline, only to instead see the whole world thrown into chaos by Biff Tannen (Thomas F. Wilson) and a sports almanac from the future. Although they manage to save everything and everyone Marty loves from a Tannen-fied reality, Doc and the DeLorean are immediately shocked to the old West by a lightning bolt, setting the stage for Back to the Future Part III, where Marty rushes to bring back his friend and send yet another Tannen flying into manure.

'Back to the Future's Impact Still Ripples Throughout History

Close

Between the distinct '80s vibe, memorable characters, killer settings, quotable lines penned by Zemeckis and Gale, and one beloved theme song in Huey Lewis's "The Power of Love," Back to the Future has remained influential into the present. Among the biggest properties it has inspired has been the Adult Swim megahit Rick & Morty, which puts its own comedic, multiversal, and existential spin on the dynamic between Doc and Marty. The tendrils of the original film have spread much further, however, with series from Doctor Who to Family Guy referencing or building on elements introduced in the classic. It also has the honor of being a part of the Library of Congress, assuring that its legacy will be forever preserved in some form.

The Back to the Future trilogy is streaming on Netflix from now until September 30. Check out the link below to watch the movie that started it all and stay tuned here at Collider for more on the titles leaving and arriving on streaming in the coming month.

Back to the Future Marty McFly, a 17-year-old high school student, is accidentally sent 30 years into the past in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his close friend, the maverick scientist Doc Brown. Release Date July 3, 1985 Director Robert Zemeckis Cast Michael J. Fox , Christopher Lloyd , Lea Thompson , Crispin Glover , Thomas F. Wilson , Claudia Wells Runtime 116 Main Genre Adventure

Watch on Netflix