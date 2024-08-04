The Big Picture In addition to the iconic DeLorean, the Back to the Future trilogy features Marty McFly's Toyota pickup truck.

When a movie becomes a box office success, it's natural for Hollywood to demand a sequel. If the followup is even close to as good as the original, well, then you have to go for the trilogy, right? It's rare, though, to have a trilogy where everything comes together in each film. The original Star Wars trilogy, Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings films, and Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trifecta come to mind. For this writer's money, nothing beats Robert Zemeckis' three Back to the Future movies. There are plenty of reasons to love them, from the chemistry between Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, to their exciting time travel adventures, and that cool-looking DeLorean. The DeLorean, however, isn't the only sweet ride in the trilogy. Marty McFly also has a dream car, a black Toyota SR5 pick-up truck, which he eventually gets his hands on. But you won't believe what happened to it after filming ended.

'Back to the Future's DeLorean Is One of Coolest Movie Cars

It's hard to believe it now, but Robert Zemeckis and his co-writer, Bob Gale, had a hard time getting their script for Back to the Future sold. Disney even turned down Back to the Future because they were uncomfortable with the incestuous plot of a mother falling in love with her son. When Back to the Future was finally made by Universal Pictures, that plot line remained, but what changed from page to screen was the time traveling device at the center of the adventure. In the original script, the time machine was boring and resembled a refrigerator. Turning the time trael device into a sports car made Back to the Future more alive and not just another hokey sci-fi time travel movie. The DeLorean might have been a star on par with Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, but it wasn't the only cool car.

Marty McFly Has a Toyota Pickup Truck in the Back to the Future Trilogy

In the first Back to the Future, Marty is sitting outside with his girlfriend, Jennifer (Claudia Wells), when he sees a brand new, sleek, black Toyota SR5 pickup truck go by on the bed of another truck. Marty watches in awe, and he swears to Jennifer he's going to have that truck one day and take her to the lake in it. This is one of the first examples of showing that Marty, unlike the rest of his family, is a dreamer who goes after his goals. At the end of Back to the Future, Marty arrives in his new 1985, where his family are now accomplished people, only to discover that he now has that Toyota truck parked in the garage. He is stunned. The future really is different after all.

The Truck From 'Back to the Future Part III' Took a Dark Turn

There have been many famous cars in film and TV history, but we don't always know where they end up once filming stops. Sometimes they do have a story to tell, but it's a sad one. For the 80s action TV series Airwolf, the famed helicopter became a medical chopper when production ended, only to tragically crash during one heroic flight and kill everyone on board.

Reportedly, the first Back to the Future Toyota truck was destroyed after filming. A new one was created for scenes in Back to the Future Part II, and was later given away as a prize, only to later be destroyed as well. That leaves the truck from Back to the Future Part III, most notably seen at the very end when Marty returns from 1985 and takes Jennifer for a ride in it. He's egged on to race a gang in another truck, but decides against it, altering his future. In his original timeline, he would crash this truck, sending his later years into a spiral. Back to the Future Part III has a few wild behind-the-scenes stories, including how Michael J. Fox almost died for real during a stunt, but the story of where the truck ended up is just as mind-boggling.

The truck from Back to the Future Part III was tracked down by Christopher Rutkowski for theAFICONATO YouTube channel. Rutkowski is a director and producer whose YouTube channel tracks down film's most famous automobiles. He found the truck with father and son Back to the Future fanatics and collectors Bill and Patrick Shea, who have restored the Toyota to its original look. It took some doing for all of this to happen because that truck had gone on a wild ride as the ride for a Mexican drug cartel. “The truck was stolen and ended up in Mexico,” says Bill. “What are the chances that you are gonna have a vehicle stolen, it’s gonna end up in Mexico, part of a drug cartel, and then you’re gonna get it back? Well, it must be meant to be, because he actually got the truck back.”

The Back to the Future Part III truck is now in such pristine shape it looks like it just rolled off the lot in 1985. It had a wild story to tell, one that could have made for an interesting plot for a Back to the Future Part IV, where Marty enlists Doc Brown to help him go back in time and rescue his dream car from drug dealers. If only.

Back to the Future Part III is available to watch on Netflix in the U.S.

