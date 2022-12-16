Ahead of its arrival on North American VOD this January, Collider is excited to exclusively share the trailer for Mandarin-language crime drama Back To The Wharf. Starring Zhang Yu, the film follows a man returning to his hometown fifteen years after being falsely accused of murder.

Back To The Wharf premiered at the Shanghai Film Festival in 2020 and went on to play at both the Fantasia International Film Festival and the Glasgow Film Festival.

The trailer follows Song Hao (Zhang) as he returns home, only to be met with hostility and skepticism at every turn. The exception to this is a former classmate Pan Xiaoshuang (Song Jia), with whom he sparks up a renewed connection. The film also stars Wang Yanhuii as Hao's father Song Jianhui and Lee Hong-Chi as Li Tang.

The film is director Li Xiaofeng's third movie. He released a statement on the project, saying:

BACK TO THE WHARF is my third feature film. It’s about a top student in class whose chance of advanced college enrollment is snatched by the establishment, he flees from his hometown after he accidentally committed a crime. Drenched in guilt, he returns to his hometown 15 years later and struggles with the drastic change of the rapidly developing hometown. It’s been 40 years since the Reform and Opening-up. What have we gained and lost from the rapid development of the society? Are we prioritizing rights and wrongs instead of simply weighing up pros and cons in our spiritual life? These questions are the starting points of the film. We, as filmmakers, would be fortunate and delighted to see that the audience could feel the divisive but profound love between the father and the son under the modernization of the traditional society, and the sincerity of friendship, though contaminated. People still possess simple and sweet hopes for love in the streams of worldly life.

Back To The Wharf arrives on VOD in the US and Canada on January 17. Check out the official synopsis and trailer below: