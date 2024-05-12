The Scott Brothers are taking a back seat in the upcoming HGTV series Backed By The Bros. Best known as the duo behind Property Brothers, real estate expert Drew Scott, and licensed contractor Jonathan Scott are putting their resources, expertise, and even their reputations on the table as they transform struggling properties into sellable units in the market.

But here’s the catch - Drew and Jonathan won’t be calling the shots. Instead of having full control over these projects, they’ll only serve as mentors to budding entrepreneurs looking to flip their properties into money-making machines. No matter how much advice or assistance the brothers give to their fellow proteges, the final decision falls onto their hopeful investors. Whatever choice their clients choose to make, Drew and Jonathan will be in every step of their way to ensure that any decision made is informed and educated.

Time to pull out all the stops. Without further ado, here’s everything we know so far about Backed By The Bros.

When Is 'Backed By The Bros' Coming Out?

Backed By The Bros officially airs on HGTV on Wednesday, June 5, at 9|8c. Viewers will be able to stream new episodes on Max on the same day and time.

For those who haven’t signed up for Max yet, audiences have the flexibility to select either monthly or yearly payment options. For the With Ads package, it’s $9.99 per month or $99.99 annually. For anyone who prefers seamless viewing with interruptions, the Ad-free plan is available for $15.99 monthly or $149.99 yearly. For those seeking complete ad-free enjoyment, the Ultimate Ad-Free plan goes for $19.99 per month or $199.99 annually.

Is There A Trailer for 'Backed By The Bros'?

Although the trailer for Backed By The Bros is unavailable, HGTV has shared a glimpse of what fans of the Scott brothers can expect from the show. Per the show’s premise, each episode follows Drew and Jonathan extending their full suite of expertise to two potential real estate investments. When the brothers say full suite, they mean the complete mentorship package - everything from back-end consultation like project management capabilities and reliable trade contacts, to actual house building support such as construction materials and and home designers.

But at the end of the day, investors call the shots. Whether they’d like to follow or disregard the brothers’ advice, they’ll be the ones who decide on how they would like to proceed with their investments. Although Drew and Jonathan have no final say, that doesn’t stop them from helping these budding investors make the right choices and avoid as many pitfalls as possible.

In the season premiere of Backed By The Bros, the Scott brothers will be taking a look at a renovation project in North Hollywood that hasn’t been doing well. With more than $100,000 already spent in vain, Drew and Jonathan try to see if there’s a way to flip the situation. The two will also be looking at a detached garage in Burbank, which the owners are hoping they could transform into a liveable, and profitable, rental unit. Although only one investor will be entitled to their real estate support, the other investor will still be able to learn a thing or two from the brothers’ mentorship.

Who Are the Cast in 'Backed By The Bros'?

Close

Backed By The Brothers stars none other than the Scott brothers themselves: Drew and Jonathan Scott. Best known for the TV show Property Brothers, the powerhouse duo made a name for themselves thanks to their real estate duo and home renovation capabilities. With their sibling rivalry and non-stop bickering, the Scott Brothers are just as entertaining as they are educative, injecting humor all while clinching properties for their clients, solving a myriad of property brothers, and inspiring viewers that any dream house is possible with the right strategies. Audiences can also find the brothers in other shows like Property Brothers: Forever Home, and Celebrity IOU.

When they’re not on the screen, Drew and Jonathan are busy running Scott Brothers Entertainment, a production company creating content for TV, film, and digital platforms. They’ve also launched the Scott Living Collection, a line of indoor and outdoor furniture and decor that’s high-quality, luxurious, but most important of all, affordable.

Besides real estate, Drew and Scott pursue other interests during their free time. An occasional actor on the side, Drew made a brief appearance in an episode of Girls5eva and Smallville. Meanwhile, Jonathan’s profession as a contractor stems from his love of building his own props as a young magician, even going so far as to perform on TV and live on stage.

What Is 'Backed By The Bros' About?

Close

Coming in hot with 10 episodes, Backed By The Bros shows the business side of home renovations. As experienced real estate moguls, the Scott brothers know what makes a good investment, and what properties need more work to make it sellable on the market. With their extensive list of resources, Drew and Jonathan will be helping everyone from short-term rental owners to residential developers as they take on high-risk yet high-profit units. However, there’s only so much the brothers could do. With their limited time and support, it’s up to the investors to make the final decision on their properties.

The Scott Brothers are no strangers to reality TV. However, few things set Backed By The Bros apart from their repertoire of existing shows. For once, the Scott brothers are not the ones in charge. The most they can do is provide suggestions, but if their clients feel more comfortable using their own resources, even if it’s not the best of choices, the brothers have no choice but to respect their decisions. However, the brothers do have a say on which clients they would like to lend their expertise to. Considering the amount of support Drew and Jonathan are lending, the brothers also expect their clients to set realistic goals and ensure that their investments have concrete potential.

With the brothers mostly being on the sidelines instead of taking the full rein, the duo is more invested in securing a better financial future for their clients. Although part of the job is to transform their properties into something more appealing for buyers, the two emphasize more on educating investors on how to get out of debt, replenish their savings, and ultimately become a money maker.

Who Is Making 'Backed By The Bros'?