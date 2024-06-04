The Scott brothers are sitting on the sidelines in their newest HGTV series Backed by the Bros. Presented by the same duo famous for their long-running show Property Brothers, real estate expert Drew Scott, and licensed contractor Jonathan Scott are putting everything they have on the line to help down-on-their-luck owners salvage their unsellable properties into something worth putting on the market.

But there’s a reason why the show’s called Backed by the Bros - the brothers won’t be taking full rein of the projects. While they have the authority to choose the clients they’re comfortable working with, Drew and Jonathan will only serve as mentors to their chosen owners. Facing high-risk properties that require a much-needed TLC, the duo are providing full access to their professional assistance and whatever resources they need to achieve their goals. At the end of the day, no matter how much help Drew and Jonathan can give, it’s up to the owners to decide how they would like to proceed with their properties.

Backed by the Bros offers an expert insider’s look at the business side of the real estate world and shows the huge amount of time, money, and preparation it takes to get a property market-ready. Without further ado, here’s where audiences can catch HGTV’s Backed by the Bros.

Backed by the Bros, it officially kicks off on Wednesday, June 5, at 9:00 pm EST. Check out below for a brief synopsis of the first episode, titled “Putting It All on the Line.”

"The Brothers face a tough decision between a pair of investors who have sunk all their savings into a flip gone wrong, and former spouses in a make-or-break financial position with hopes to convert their garage into an income generating unit.”

Is 'Backed by the Bros' Premiering on TV?

Absolutely! Fans of Jonathan and Drew can tune in to their latest show on HGTV. With 10 episodes slated for Backed by the Bros, audiences are in for some real estate treat.

Is 'Backed by the Bros' Streaming Online?

Viewers can stream new episodes of Backed by the Bros on Max on the same day and time as their premiere on HGTV.

Audiences who have yet to subscribe to Max can choose either monthly or yearly payment options. The With Ads plan costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. For uninterrupted viewing, the Ad-Free plan is available for $15.99 monthly or $149.99 yearly. On top of that, the Ultimate Ad-Free plan is priced at $19.99 per month or $199.99 annually.

Can You Stream 'Backed by the Bros' Without Max?

Unfortunately, that wouldn’t be possible. At the moment, Backed by the Bros is only available to watch on either HGTV or Max. Be sure to stick around for future streaming updates!

Watch the 'Backed by the Bros' Sneak Peek

The Scott brothers mean business in Backed by the Bros. While fans might be more familiar with their casual, outgoing selves in Property Brothers or Celebrity IOU, this time, Drew and Jonathan are flipping the switch. Risking their valuable time, energy, and reputation, the duo is putting on an absolute, no-nonsense attitude, especially since they’re dealing with “real investors and real stories.”

In the sneak peek above, Drew and Jonathan visit an industrial property that looks fairly decent on the outside. But as they step inside the unit, the reality of the once-promising house immediately vanishes. With broken electrical appliances, faulty lighting, and illegal additional rooms that need tearing down, the property is in serious need of a makeover. But with only $100,000 available for the project, it would take a miracle to turn this space into a livable property. And with the homeowners’ own budget constraints, renovating the house sounds like a long shot at this point. Ultimately, it’s up to Drew and Jonathan whether they’d like to lend everything they have to flip this unit.

Compared to their previous shows, Backed by the Bros reveals the more tedious, business side of home renovations. On top of their practical abilities in all things interior design and decor, Jonathan and Drew are experienced real estate moguls who have an eye for making a good investment and the corners that need fixing to make it sellable on the market. Even though part of their responsibility is to transform units into something more visually appealing and attractive, the brothers are more invested in ensuring that homeowners can get out of their debt, secure their savings, and eventually make a profit out of their properties.

