Prestige television has continued to experience rises in quality, as what is airing on acclaimed networks like FX, HBO, and Netflix is often of equivalent quality to what is being released cinematically in theaters. Many of the best shows of the modern era require extreme attention-to-detail for anyone interested in watching; fans of acclaimed series like Breaking Bad, Succession, or Game of Thrones know that it is virtually impossible to miss an episode and still keep up with the rest of the plot.

However, some shows are best viewed as simply “background” watches, as they require only a minimal amount of engagement to be entertaining. These shows are easy to “drop in” to, as it's easier to watch a new installment without already having an extensive knowledge of the series. Here are the ten best shows to watch in the background while working.

10 'That '70s Show' (1998–2006)

Created by Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, and Mark Brazill

Image via Fox

That ‘70s Show was one of the best modern sitcoms, as it was able to foresee the nostalgia for the 1970s long before other “reference-heavy” content like Stranger Things and Ready Player One became popular. Although the show offers a great number of funny moments, it can be hard to binge the show knowing that it never really resolved its main storylines in a satisfying way; in particularly, the absence of Eric Foreman (Topher Grace), the ostensible lead of the show, within the last season felt particularly harmful.

That ‘70s Show had many great episodes and would certainly be fun for younger fans picking up with That ‘90s Show, but considering just how many episodes there actually are, it would be far easier to simply pick and choose standout installments, rather than attempting to watch the show from beginning to end.