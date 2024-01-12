The Big Picture Kane Parsons, at only 18 years old, is gaining recognition as a horror master through his YouTube series, The Backrooms and he is setv to develop a feature film based on the series for A24.

The Backrooms explores a strange alternate dimension with terrifying monsters and eerie liminal spaces, making it a must-watch for horror fans.

Parsons showcases his understanding of horror subgenres, such as analog and cosmic horror, by creating a suspenseful and terrifying atmosphere in his videos.

Most horror masters take a while to claim their status, and while that label is hyperbolic in most cases, Kane Parsons could be on his way to securing it for himself. At only 18 years old, Parsons is already making enormous waves in this genre, and he has been for a few years now. Ever since he uploaded his first video to his YouTube channel, Kane Pixels, in 2017, this kid has continued to sharpen his skills in visual effects, editing, and telling unconventional, challenging stories. Most recently, he's been working on a web series called The Oldest View and has even recently signed a deal with A24 to make a feature film with them. What will this movie be? An adaptation of the YouTube series that first put him on the map — The Backrooms.

Now, while Parsons wasn't the one to come up with the idea of "Backrooms," he is the one who grew its popularity online and brought it into the mainstream. Originally just a concept that was explored in creepypastas, The Backrooms is a series that explores it to its greatest potential thus far. These videos capture a science fiction horror world. In it, scientists are exploring a strange alternate dimension known as "the Backrooms." While government officials and scientists can control their way into researching it, unknowing civilians can find themselves unintentionally "no-clipping" (glitching through reality) into it. Inside is a universe of seemingly unending liminal spaces, made up of places that typically would be busy, but are made completely empty (in Parsons' case, a neverending, emptied-out office). While they're almost always quiet at first, it doesn't take long for those who travel in to find some sort of terrifying, vicious, indescribable monster. If you're a horror fan and you're looking for your next good scare, then trust me — this is it.

As of now, Kane Parsons is 19 videos into his Backrooms YouTube series, so the details of the world have been pretty thoroughly explored. You could have an almanac on this story's fictional history! But if you're just getting started, then you should go in knowing very little. All you need to know is that this series is rooted in analog and cosmic horror. That's it; just go with it the same way that Parsons introduces us into the world — knowing absolutely nothing about what's going on.

The first Backrooms short film, titled "The Backrooms (Found Footage)," is about as simple and terrifying as a YouTube horror video can get. This nine-minute video kicks off on an amateur film set, where a group of high school kids seem to be shooting a horror movie of sorts. After calling cut, the director of the short calls for the final shot to be done, and as the cinematographer is asking a question, he "no-clips" out of the set and falls into the Backrooms.

The cinematographer soon wakes up and begins wandering around the hallways of this seemingly endless, empty, yellow office building. He calls out repeatedly to see if anyone is there, but no one answers. As he walks around, we wander through random hallways that are lined with several rows of ceiling lights, square-shaped rooms, as well as oddly placed crevices and holes in the walls. About three and a half minutes in, we stumble across a couple of arrows that are drawn onto the walls. The cinematographer follows them and finds a dead-end corner that is etched with messages. One in particular reads "Don't move, stay still." If you don't know where things are headed, then stop everything you're doing and fire this video up. This is where things get interesting. And that's as far as we'll go in preparing you for this tense, dizzying, and all-encompassing horror experience.

Kane Parsons is a Horror Prodigy with a Strong Understanding of Its Many Subgenres

In this first video alone, Parsons proves that he has a firm grasp on a couple of different horror subgenres. First and foremost, "The Backrooms (Found Footage)" is clearly rooted in analog horror. Its grainy, VHS aesthetic and use of nostalgic imagery give it a familiar yet incredibly off-putting atmosphere. This also ties in with the found-footage narrative, with audiences being made to feel like they're experiencing the events themselves. The Backrooms also has traces of cosmic horror, with the lead character navigating an incomprehensible landscape and running into an indescribable monster. Many filmmakers can chase aesthetics and themes all they want, and be pretty successful while they're at it, but not everyone has the natural horror filmmaker's clock that Parsons does. So much of this short film is spent slowly trudging through hallways as we wait for something to jump out from around a corner. Three minutes might not feel like any time at all, but when you're sitting on the edge of your seat, waiting for something to happen, it feels like an eternity.

Then, when Parsons finally lets her rip and that lanky, wiry beast comes roaring into the room, we only catch a look at it for a few frames. Parsons knows to only show this thing for a second or two before cutting. Some might think that's because it was created with CGI, but it seems more likely that this is a filmmaker who understands that, in horror, less is typically more. And in a short film where a lot of the horror comes from leaving viewers in the dark, we don't need to see much of the monster. We can hear him all we need, and maybe catch a glimpse of him, but that's all we need to have shivers sent up our spines.

'The Backrooms' is At Its Scariest When We Know Less

Some might argue that by further exploring the backstory of The Backrooms, Parsons loses some of what made this so scary to begin with. While that might be the case in more recent episodes, the first few that follow up "The Backrooms (Found Footage)" are more than effective. Parsons continues with the analog horror aspect by feeding audiences information through what appear to be VHS tapes of research footage done by scientists. It is made clear that there is a body of people who are aware of The Backrooms and are seemingly conducting tests and doing research on it. This footage is not only disorienting because of its warped and fuzzy narration, but also because of its imagery that borders on surreal. As the series goes along, Parsons throws us more found footage, test footage, and other bizarre, disorienting videos that you'll have a hard time making heads or tails of. All that's certain is The Backrooms is absolutely terrifying, even with some of its mystery wiped away.

Nobody should be surprised that A24 scooped this kid up as soon as they could. Parsons is set to adapt The Backrooms into a feature film for everyone's favorite indie distributor, with both James Wan and Shawn Levy producing the adaptation. Yes, two of today's most iconic mainstream horror faces are jumping into the Backrooms. With Wan's track record for making disturbing movies like Saw, The Conjuring, and Malignant (hilariously disturbing), as well as Levy's Stranger Things touch for odd-scientific-experiments-turned-spooky, Parsons' big break is in the best hands possible. Let's hope that the film doesn't give away too much of what's going on with these strange Backrooms and that they only shine enough light on this spooky idea to get the movie to a feature-length runtime. But even if this adaptation is somehow (hopefully not) messed up, at least we'll still have this killer series of found footage YouTube videos.

