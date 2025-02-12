The Backstreet Boys have just announced their summer 2025 “Into the Millennium” residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, making them the first pop act to perform at the immersive, state-of-the-art venue. The popular '90s boy band (composed of Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, and AJ McLean) is set to perform nine shows this July, with the exciting musical event produced by Live Nation. It will take place on July 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, and 27.

According to Billboard, the artist presale for the first six dates has already begun and will run through February 17 at 10 p.m. PT. On the other hand, The Backstreet Boys Fan Club Presale will begin on Tuesday, February 18, at 9 a.m. PT, while another artist presale will be launching on Wednesday, February 19, at 9 a.m. PT. Additional presales will commence throughout the week ahead of the general onsale starting on Friday, February 21, at 9 a.m. PT. You may also check out the band's official website for their Sphere in Las Vegas residency for more information.

"Into the Millennium" celebrates the pop band's third studio album, Millennium, which was released in 1999. The album consists of hit tracks like "Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely," “Larger Than Life,” "It's Gotta Be You," “I Want It That Way,” and "Back to Your Heart." In a statement, Backstreet Boys promise that "fans can expect an unforgettable experience," as they bring their beloved album to the stage in Las Vegas.

Backstreet Boys Remains a Millennial Favorite

Backstreet Boys is one of the most popular boy bands in the '90s and early '2000s, joining equally popular acts like *NSYNC, New Kids on the Block, and more. They are one of the bands that have enjoyed undeniable success during the early years of the internet. Formed in the early '90s, the quintet first rose to fame with the release of their self-titled debut album back in 1996 and enjoyed even more popularity the next year with their second album Backstreet's Back. While the first two albums catapulted the band's career to greater heights, Millennium made them an even bigger name. The band went on to release more albums, including Black & Blue, Never Gone, Unbreakable, This Is Us, In a World Like This, DNA, and A Very Backstreet Christmas.

Known for their ballad, dance pop, and R&B sound (as well as their perfect vocal combination as a group), some of Backstreet Boys' hit tracks include "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)," "Incomplete," "As Long As You Love Me," "Shape of My Heart," and "Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)."