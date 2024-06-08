The Big Picture Backtrack (2015) surprises with its supernatural twists and a deep dive into personal trauma, making it a standout in the genre.

The film's clever narrative pivot from ghostly hauntings to a complicated mystery set in Australia keeps viewers engaged.

With a somber tone, eerie atmosphere, and strong performances, Backtrack is a must-watch for fans of atmospheric horror.

2015's Backtrack, an absorbing supernatural thriller that uses the majority of its on-screen ghosts as misdirection for the story's core mystery, remains one of the underrated genre pieces of the 2010s. Directed by Michael Petroni (who wrote the screenplay for 2023's The Pope's Exorcist) and starring the always compelling Adrien Brody (who'd later headline more gruesome fare via the excellent Stephen King TV adaptation Chapelwaite) the film is competently made while managing to balance its spectral thrills with its sensitive treatment of repressed trauma and long-withheld guilt. It's also noteworthy that the ever-reliable horror vet Sam Neill (Possession, In the Mouth of Madness) appears as a wary confidante/mentor of Brody's Dr Peter Bower — a man with more than one or two surprises up his own sleeves.

What Is Backtrack' About?

The film opens with a pretty artful credit sequence, before launching into the life of Brody's Peter Bower, a despondent psychotherapist whose pain over the recent passing of his young daughter darkens his every step. He finds himself peeling further away from his equally anguished wife Carol (Jenni Baird) and does his utmost to resist withdrawing from the collective plights of his new troupe of patients, referred to him by mentor Duncan Stewart (Neill). The downcast clients enter his dimly lit office as the insistent rain pours, rivers of shadowy sadness pouring down the walls of the melancholy domain, expecting to be consoled by someone from 1987 despite it being the present day. That's right — each one of Bower's new patients occupies a life from decades prior.

Bower becomes most concerned with the ongoing appearance of an adolescent patient (identified as Elizabeth Valentine), who appears to be trying to warn him of something nefarious from a time and place gone by. With gloomy mise-en-scène and tight camerawork, a sense of claustrophobia is established from the film's early stages. The film doesn't deliver exactly what is initially promised and this is where things get interesting. Bower voices his concerns to Stewart (who remains unmoved and unsurprised at the revelation), calmly asking him whether the year 1987 means anything to him. It does, and that's where the film marches head-first down unexpected paths.

Backtrack Subverts Expectations by Delving into Unresolved Pasts and Long-Buried Mysteries

With its initial ghostly setup and penchant for the occasional jump scare, a seasoned supernatural thriller viewer may sense roughly where the film is headed from the opening act. However, Backtrack becomes a film concerned as much with what it takes to make peace with a troubled past as it does with simply dishing up frightful apparitions. While Petroni's film certainly isn't the first of its ilk to draw on the human condition while doling out haunting imagery, it certainly does so in more engrossing ways than most. When Bower deduces that the dead patients from 1987 are in his ear and visiting him for a reason, he ventures back to his childhood home, taking the train out to the comparably barren town of his upbringing, and inadvertently drawing his ethereal patients along with him.

Among the ghosts are Bruce Spence's Felix — a towering, gaunt figure who appears most frighteningly later on in a macabre vision, once Bower finds himself back breathing in the dust and slow-decaying memories of his long-left-behind past. However, again, it is the consistent reappearance of the young Elizabeth Valentine that has him the most spooked, for it's she who has the most to do with how the story pans out from that point on. It is revealed that Bower and a friend from his youth witnessed the traumatic derailing of a passenger train one night after deserting their bikes on the railway, and the ghostly patients are, of course, the passengers who perished as a result of the catastrophe that very evening. Believing themselves at least in part accidentally responsible for the tragedy, Bower decides to confess all these years later to Officer Henning (who lost a loved one in the wreckage).

However, his memory and gnawing dread obfuscate the real truth — Bower was indeed present when the event occurred, but it was something else he saw that had been buried deep within the recesses of his psyche. Something involving the ill-fated student Valentine, the only person found in the wreckage whose cause of death was deemed inconclusive, and the only one who seems to have a direct message for the increasingly desperate Bower. As mentioned, the harried Bower has an inkling another party was involved and used the commotion of the once-in-a-lifetime tragedy to distract from what had actually occurred — a homicide in the dark of night by a lonely control station situated by the railway. The evasive behavior of some of the town's residents (including those with close ties to himself) only intensifies his suppositions, and the finale, wherein the individual responsible is revealed, remains credible through its somber directness. So, in a sense, the supernatural outer layer actually encases a mystery far deeper.

'Backtrack' Is a Film Loaded with Genuine Surprises

What gives Backtrack its distinction in the supernatural thriller genre is the way its plot pivots midway through the runtime, veering from a straight-out tale of urban haunting to the reopening of a decades-old case set among the sparser homes and dried-out bushland of Australia. There are echoes of the 1999 movie adaptation of Stir of the Echoes, but Backtrack's visual identity is also very much shaped by its own unique setting and mood. It's a credit to cinematographer Stefan Duscio (The Dry, Sweetheart, The Invisible Man) for capturing a twilit ambiance to go with the darkness of the deeply melancholic plot.

The film also goes on to explore the fraught relationship between Bower and his estranged father, a former cop (George Shevtsov of Furiosa), and introduces the determined young police officer Barbara Henning (The Loved Ones' Robin McLeavy) into the mix to stir things up. Utilizing rural Australian suburbia to its advantage, as well as the rainy inner-city vibe of Melbourne (Sydney and greater New South Wales were also used to great effect), Backtrack is a winner for fans of elevated, atmospheric fare. While it may not quite reach the dizzying heights of films such as The Babadook or Talk to Me, Backtrack remains a fully realized and well-performed tale, and its successful convergence of in-your-face visual shocks and brooding whodunit tropes render it a consistently interesting watch throughout its brief runtime.

Backtrack doesn't hesitate when it comes to its big reveal and thrilling finale — the final images touching on redemption and the restoration of justice with aplomb. With a lean duration and an ever-present somberness to its tone, Backtrack is at once an eerie supernatural horror and an effective mystery/whodunit with an eye for a clever shot.

Backtrack is available to stream on Tubi in the U.S.

