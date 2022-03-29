The icon will help shape the story of a real-life iconic hotel in Manhattan which will surely be iconic.

Multi-hyphenate powerhouse performer Jennifer Lopez officially has a production in the works with Amazon. Deadline reports that after a high tension back and forth, the entertainment company has taken on the Skydance TV production Backwards in Heels. Joining Lopez to produce on behalf of Nuyorican Productions will be Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina. Skydance TV’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost will also produce along with Julie Goldstein.

Backwards in Heels will find its characters living in a post-World War II New York City. Centering on the real-life, legendary Barbizon Hotel, an iconic towering building in Manhattan’s Upper East Side, the series will tell the stories behind some up and coming New York transplants who roamed the halls. Constructed in 1927 and landing itself on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982, The Barbizon Hotel was home to many young professional women when they made their way to the gritty city over the years. A residential building, meaning it served as a long term home for many of its dwellers, the hotel boasted several safety precautions for women.

Prior to 1981, men were not allowed above the first floor, giving women the feeling of safety as they made their way out in the morning and back in at night. Along with a zero tolerance policy for men, the Barbizon also held tightly to a proper dress and conduct code. Known for housing some of Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars, a lineup of classic starlets including Lauren Bacall, Betty Buckley, Joan Crawford, Rita Hayworth, and Grace Kelly would call the hotel home over the years. If the gorgeously constructed Italian Renaissance and Gothic revival walls could talk, the stories they would tell would be magnificent. But now with Backwards in Heels, audiences will have the next best thing.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: ‘Marry Me’: Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson Rom-Com Gets Digital and Blu-ray Release Dates

A quadruple threat as an actress, singer, dancer, and producer, Lopez has been a household name since her breakthrough role starring as the late pop-star Selena in 1997’s Selena. Her portrayal of the young star taken too soon would prove to be a career launch, sending her into a countless number of film roles over the years. Selena would also help Lopez’s music career take off, making the jump into the game of selling platinum records in 1999 with her earworm tune, “If You Had My Love.”

Nowadays, Lopez has been mainly sticking to on-screen performances. Just in time for Valentine's Day, Lopez’s latest flick, a rom-com titled Marry Me hit theaters everywhere along with a streaming release on Peacock. A crushing success for NBCUni’s streamer, the film saw Lopez star opposite Owen Wilson in a heartwarming movie about love and moving on. An icon to us and many others, Lopez took home the honor of the Icon Award just last week at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

With all of her stage and screen based achievements, Lopez’s hand in the production of Backwards in Heels will not be one to be missed. While no further information is available at this time, stay tuned to Collider for updates as they roll in.

Sarah Silverman Revisits Her Career From 'SNL' to Working with Jennifer Lopez on 'Marry Me'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Britta DeVore (471 Articles Published) Britta DeVore is a TV and Movie News contributor for Collider. She has worked writing travel guides, runs her own Instagram travel page, @trektonowhere, and also works in craft beer. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking and playing drums with her bands, Kid Midnight and Watergate. More From Britta DeVore