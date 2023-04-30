Sometimes, genres are a good thing. When it’s Saturday night, and we’re not sure what movie to watch with our friends, it helps to determine whether we’re in the mood for a horror flick or a rom-com. When there’s something like a Barbie movie on the way, viewers want to know if they should expect an absurdist comedy for grown-ups or a light drama for children. Indeed, movie genres exist for a reason. However, every now and then, they can stifle our cinematic experience, keeping us trapped inside the confines of what we already know. When we find ourselves in this position, the best thing to do is to go looking for something that defies our preconceptions of genre as a whole. Every now and then, we need something like Bacurau.

Directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles, Bacurau is an ultra-violent sci-fi Western that originally debuted at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. But forget everything that first comes to mind when you think of a sci-fi Western. Let go of the deceptive scenery of Westworld and don’t go even close to the dubious humor of Wild Wild West. Heralding from Brazil, Bacurau mixes traditionally American genre conventions with the particularities of a completely different cinematic history. The result is a wild ride from start to finish, and one that doesn’t shy away from putting local conflicts and global power dynamics at its forefront. Because, in the end, Bacurau is a highly political film, and its politics are a huge part of what makes it so special.

What Is ‘Bacurau’ About?

Bacurau takes place in a small town in Northeastern Brazil, in the near future that can be very easily mistaken for the present. It is by context clues alone that we realize that the country in which the story is set isn’t exactly the same that currently exists in the world: a television set shows images of public executions taking place in the wealthy city of São Paulo; early on in the film, the outline of a map shows a Brazil with a huge chunk of its Northeastern region cut off; near this map, the country is identified as Southern Brazil.

Maps are a very important part of Bacurau. It is when the local school teacher, Plínio (Wilson Rabelo), and his kids realize that the titular town has disappeared from all digital maps that our characters’ problems begin. Little by little, Bacurau is entirely cut off from the world around it: cell phone signals are jammed, roads are blocked, and electricity is powered down. When bodies begin to appear on the outskirts of the village and a water truck reaches the town center full of bullet holes, it becomes clear that Bacurau is under attack. But by whom?

It turns out that the city’s people have been sold out to a very peculiar group of tourists: gun-obsessed foreigners—mostly Americans—dying for the opportunity to hunt and kill real people instead of deer and rabbits. What these foreigners don’t know is that “dying," in the above sentence, isn’t just a figure of speech. The people of Bacurau aren’t as naive and defenseless as they appear to be. With the help of outlaw Lunga (Silvero Pereira) and his gang, as well as the guns kept at the local historical museum, the townsfolk put up a resistance against the invaders. Though some will certainly lose their life in combat, the fight will be a lot more even than the bloodthirsty tourists anticipated.

‘Bacurau’ Is a Movie that Travels Far Beyond Its Influences, Creating Something Entirely New

Image via Kino Lorber

Bacurau stands at a strange intersection between Richard Connell’s The Most Dangerous Game, John Carpenter’s Assault on Precinct 13, and Augusto Ribeiro Jr.’s Boi de Prata. The first is, of course, a classic short story about a hunter that becomes prey to a rich aristocrat that has grown tired of killing animals. The latter is a 1981 Western drama about a small farmer from the Brazilian Northeast fighting off the forces of a big landowner with the help of a folk poet and a healer. Much like in Bacurau, in Boi de Prata, local elements that first seem harmless are what eventually bring down the outsiders.

As for Assault on Precinct 13, it’s not hard to recognize traces of the deactivated police station raided by a super powerful gang in Bacurau, from the general premise of an off-the-map location under attack to shots such as the townsfolk opening fire on the invaders from the school’s windows. The movie even has a song composed by John Carpenter in its soundtrack, the haunting electronic theme “Night”. Bacurau’s local school’s name, João Carpinteiro, is a direct translation of Carpenter’s name.

And, indeed, Carpenter’s influence is the one that the filmmakers of Bacurau are the quickest to admit. In a 2019 interview with Collider, Mendonça Filho recounted his experience with the director’s work:

“When I was 13 I saw Raiders of the Lost Ark and loved it but knew I could never make something like that. I discovered John Carpenter’s films when I was 14 and thought maybe I could do something like that because they were very small and very strong. Assault on Precinct 13, Halloween, The Fog, The Thing. When I started reading about him he was always going on about Howard Hawks and now I find myself going on about Carpenter, so there is an interesting cycle.”

Another movie with which Bacurau has a lot of rapport is the 1969 experimental sci-fi musical Brazil Year 2000, by Walter Lima Jr. The movie about a family fleeing from Central to Northern Brazil in the aftermath of a nuclear war ends with one of its main characters, Ana (Anecy Rocha), walking down a road accompanied by the song “Não Identificado” (Unidentified), by Gal Costa. Bacurau, on the other hand, starts with the character of Teresa (Bárbara Colen) on the road, with the same song playing in the background. The road sign that indicates the town of Bacurau and says, kind of menacingly, “If you go, go in peace” is reminiscent of the signs with the cast and crew names at the beginning of Lima Jr.’s film.

Image via Kino Lorber

Once you see them, it’s nearly impossible to separate Bacurau from its influences. However, recognizing that the movie pulls a lot from great stories that came before it doesn’t diminish it in any way. That’s because Bacurau doesn’t simply mesh different influences, but uses them as ingredients to create a recipe that is entirely new. In Bacurau, science fiction dystopia and folk mysticism clash in a surprisingly delightful manner. The power of the people of Bacurau comes not only from the guns and the expertise collected from the local museum and Lunga, respectively, but also from the potent drugs produced from local plants and the spirit of the town’s matriarch, Carmelita (Lia de Itamaracá), that takes down the invaders.

In a particularly revealing scene—the one featuring Carpenter’s “Night”—the townsfolk prepare for the final battle, but not by collecting guns or making strategic plans. Instead, they mourn their dead, drink, take drugs, and playfully fight capoeira. It’s a spiritual preparation because their fight is just as spiritual as it is physical: it is a fight for the history and the way of life of a people that has always been treated as a punching bag. It is a fight to kick off the invaders, but it is also a fight for recognition, for their place on the world map.

When It Comes to Politics, ‘Bacurau’ Thinks Globally and Acts Locally

This is important to recognize because Bacurau is essentially a political film, and not just because of its timing. In Mendonça Filho and Dornelles’ interview with Collider, they spoke of what it felt like to put out such a movie in Brazil right after the election that put right-wing extremist Jair Bolsonaro in the presidential office. “In Brazil the system is completely broken by history itself and now with the new political situation it’s strange because it feels like we’re living in a dystopia. But in fact they are remixing the worst aspects of the last 50 years. They’re actually nostalgic for the 60s when we had a dictatorship”, said Mendonça Filho, referencing the military dictatorship that lasted from 1964 to 1985 and that is frequently hailed as a Golden Age by Bolsonaro’s supporters.

However, both Mendonça Filho and Dornelles also recognize that the themes and issues they approach in their movie are not exclusive to the Bolsonaro era. “The story in the film is a story that keeps repeating itself. It’s actually nothing really new," said Dornelles. And, indeed, the story of Bacurau is the story of a long-lasting system of oppression against Black people, minorities in general, and, most importantly, the people of Northeastern Brazil. The region in which Bacurau takes place has a long history of problems such as poverty, hunger, drought, and concentration of land ownership. This has led many generations of Northeasterners to migrate to wealthier portions of the country, such as the South and the Southeast. These wealthier regions have, throughout the late 19th and early 20th century, undergone a “whitening” process that sought to replace its majorly Black and mixed-race population with European immigrants. This conjunction of factors has led to the emergence of a form of racism that targets particularly people from the Northeast. In the movie, this is why it’s so easy for the tourists’ local contractors, João (Antonio Saboia) and Maria (Karine Teles), to sell out the people of Bacurau: they’re not Northeasterners, and, therefore, they are whiter.

Image via Kino Lorber

This debate about racism and what whiteness means on a global and local scale is at the center of Bacurau. Racism and xenophobia dictate the terms of the relationship between the tourists and Bacurau, and among the tourists themselves. It is this particular form of racism that allows the foreigners to perceive the townspeople as sort of “innocent savages” that would be none the wiser to the massacre about to befall them. However, Mendonça Filho and Dornelles also seek to recover the history of violence in the Brazilian Northeast in their movie: the local museum is full of pictures and guns from the early 20th century, a time in which a controversial form of banditry called cangaço emerged in the area. Half villains, half folk heroes, the members of the cangaço were brutally fought by police forces dubbed volantes, and their heads cut off and publicly displayed. It’s a fate not that different from the one that awaits the tourists at the end of the film.

It’s hard to wrap up a piece about Bacurau. The film has just too many layers for a single internet article to peel off. Ultimately, however, what matters is that it's a powerful movie about resistance. Both Bacurau, the film, and Bacurau, the town, know that they have a place in the world, and they’re going to cling to it with tooth and claw. Beyond that, Mendonça Filho and Dornelles’ movie is also an exciting and entertaining watch from start to finish. So whether you’re into intricate discussions about race and oppression, or whether you’re just looking for a wild multi-genre flick for your next movie night, Bacurau is definitely worth your time.