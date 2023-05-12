Movies can't be universally liked. Even a smashing success like The Super Mario Bros. Movie will have numerous detractors who oppose its lack of artistry and daringness. However, some movies are worst than others, with a consensus forming around their flaws and why they deserve to be qualified as "bad."

That doesn't mean they are beyond salvation, though; at least a few can take pride in not being absolute trainwrecks. Whether because of the acting of their capable ensembles or the unintentional humor audiences find in their stories, these movies are bad, but they are not beyond salvation.

10 'Robin Hood' (2018)

The always personable Taron Egerton stars as the Prince of Thieves in the 2018 bizarre revisionist action film Robin Hood. The film is a modernized retelling of the legendary outlaw, framing Robin Hood as a disgraced aristocrat returning from the Crusades to fight the corrupt Sheriff of Nottingham, who seized his fortune and family estate.

Robin Hood is not necessarily bad so much as it's confused. It features intriguing ideas but wastes them in an aimless, by-the-numbers plot too concerned with its own importance. However, the cast, led by Egerton and including heavy hitters like Jamie Foxx, Ben Mendelsohn, and Jamie Dornan, makes this action-adventure romp more palatable. Robin Hood is ultimately forgettable, but it's far from a terrible way of spending two hours.

9 'Pompeii' (2014)

Paul W. S. Anderson's movies are imperfect, but most are entertaining, and Pompeii is no different. Kit Harington and the ever-underrated Emily Browning star as star-crossed lovers in the doomed Roman city of Pompeii, with the film dramatizing the eruption of Mount Vesuvius and the city's destruction.

Although Pompeii boasts a paper-thin plot and barely adequate action, it excels as a striking recreation of the ancient city. The film features rich and faithful production values, making it among the most historically accurate movies in recent memory. The climactic sequence of the Vesuvius' eruption is also surprisingly well done, making Pompeii a worthy film, especially for history lovers.

8 'Van Helsing' (2004)

Nothing screams "2000s action" like Stephen Sommers's name in a film's opening titles. 2004's Van Helsing stars Hugh Jackman as the titular character, a famed monster hunter who joins the last descendant of an ancient Romanian family in a battle against the deathly alliance between Dracula and Frankenstein's monster. Kate Beckinsale and Richard Roxburgh also star.

A love letter to the Universal Monsters that shaped American horror, Van Helsing is an interesting but uneven mix of ideas that never quite come together. However, impressive visual effects, unintentionally funny moments, and a scenery-chewing performance from Roxburgh make Van Helsing an enjoyable adventure that might even leave audiences hungry for more.

7 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' (2014)

The much-maligned Amazing Spider-Man duology stars two-time Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield as the Friendly Neighborhood. The first film is fun and promising, while the sequel is overstuffed and convoluted, cramming one-too-many plot elements in a film that never earned its ambitious lore.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is disappointing, but Garfield's charming performance and electrifying chemistry with Emma Stone not only elevates but actually saves it from mediocrity. Garfield and Stone are on fire, making the most out of every smile and shared look and creating the best couple in any superhero movie. It's a shame this would-be trilogy never got a proper conclusion because Garfield deserved it if only to see him and Stone together one last time.

6 'Jumper' (2008)

After Hayden Christensen escaped the Star Wars prequels, his career looked bound to a much-deserved reappraisal. His first major film was 2008's Jumper, an ambitious sci-fi adaptation of Steven Gould's 1992 novel. The film sees him as a young man with teleporting abilities hunted by a secret society. Jamie Bell, Rachel Bilson, and Samuel L. Jackson also star.

Jumper has several inspired action sequences, with the film making the most out of the characters' "jumping" abilities. The plot is conventional, but Christensen is a compelling lead, plus Jackson turns in another of his notoriously over-the-top performances. Critics were too harsh on Jumper, but modern audiences can surely appreciate it for the underrated gem it is.

5 'Kingdom Of Heaven' (2005)

Oscar nominee Ridley Scott directs Orlando Bloom in the 2005 epic historical drama Kingdom of Heaven. A dramatization of Balian of Ibelin's life, the film follows the events leading to the Third Crusade, focusing on Balian's efforts to defend Jerusalem from Sultan Saladin of Ayyubid.

Kingdom of Heaven is not a bad film, but it suffers from several underwhelming elements that ultimately bring it down. Its cast might seem strange, and the film is far from historically faithful, but Scott has never been one to bother with accuracy. However, the rich production values and brutal depiction of the Crusades make it a worthy and fascinating experience, especially for those willing to endure the brutal 3+ hour director's cut.

4 'Troy' (2004)

Brad Pitt stars in Wolfgang Petersen's 2004 historical epic Troy. The film plays fast and loose with Greek mythology, dramatizing the legendary battle of Troy and treating the characters from Homer's Illiad as historical figures but removing all the magical elements. Orlando Bloom and Eric Bana star as Paris and Hector, with Diane Kruger as Helen and Sean Bean as Odysseus.

Troy's grand scale makes up for its clumsy adaptation of one of literature's greatest works. The film's efforts to remove any trace of ambiguity from Pitt's Achilles result in a painfully bland and uninteresting depiction of the legendary Greek hero, but Bana's Hector and the lush production values make up for any of the film's weaknesses. Plus, Sean Bean gets to live; how often do audiences see that?

3 'Tron: Legacy' (2010)

Tron: Legacy, the long-awaited sequel to the 1982 cult classic Tron, stars Garrett Hedlund, Olivia Wilde, and Jeff Bridges. The plot centers on Sam, the adult son of Flynn - the original movie's lead character - who receives a message from his father and follows him into the virtual world known as "the Grid."

RELATED: 13 Early CGI Uses That Still Hold Up Today

Visually dazzling but narratively muddled, Tron: Legacy is a worthy sequel to the 1982 groundbreaking original, in both the good and the bad. However, contrary to what critics might say, the good far outweighs the bad. Tron: Legacy is daring and captivating, even if its lead characters are somewhat boring. However, with a few scene-stealing supporting characters and a vibrant, neon-colored world, Tron: Legacy is worthy of reappraisal.

2 'The Village' (2004)

M. Night Shyamalan is a divisive director. His trademark twist endings often come at the expense of plausibility, but his artistry and commitment to his craft are undeniable. Public perception of his career shifted following the deeply divisive 2004 horror film The Village, about a secluded community terrorized by fearsome monsters inhabiting the surrounding woods.

Unfortunately, The Village lives and dies with its ending, meaning many will find it unbearable. However, the film is a masterclass in slow-burning tension, featuring handsome visuals and a star-making performance from Bryce Dallas Howard. A perfect score by James Newton Howard and Shyamalan's confident approach behind the camera make The Village an uncompromising work of art that stands out because of its controversial nature.

1 'Speed Racer' (2008)

If there was ever a film that was too ahead of its time, its the Wachowski Sisters' colorful, kinetic 2008 adaptation of Speed Racer. Based on the eponymous 1960s manga, the film stars Emile Hirsch as the titular character, a promising racer who rejects a lucrative offer from a powerful company, inadvertently putting himself and his loved ones in danger.

Speed Racer is a manga brought to life with blind loyalty. Unfairly discarded as a product of style over substance, Speed Racer is actually a rather political film and an enthusiastic celebration of family and legacy. Many will still consider it a bad movie, but no one can deny its artistry, ambition, and uncompromising approach; if anything, more films should be as wild and ambitious.

