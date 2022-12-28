Star Wars: The Bad Batch takes place in a time period that is surrounded by other Star Wars content. This means popular characters from other films and series are alive during the show. Even the main characters were introduced first in Clone Wars. Season 1 took advantage of this fact by having several characters appear, including Star Wars: Clone Wars' Captain Rex (Dee Bradley Baker), Hera Syndulla (Vanessa Marshall) and Caleb Dume (Freddie Prinze Jr.) from Star Wars Rebels, Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) from The Mandalorian, and many more. Season 2 will be no different. The trailer alone features four new characters fans will recognize, and many more could follow. Given how often the Bad Batch travels on their missions, they could run into just about anyone, and with Dave Filoni's love of cameos, it seems guaranteed that there will be many more.

Commander Cody

Image via Disney+

In a show about clones, it seems inevitable that more will appear, especially with Baker already a part of the series. Commander Cody is another fan favorite, having been seen previously in Clone Wars and the prequel films. He served as Obi-Wan Kenobi's (James Arnold Taylor) second in command, and his appearance in the trailer confirms his inclusion in Season 2. Cody was a loyal soldier throughout the Clone Wars and is friends with Rex, who will return in Season 2 as well. But their lives have taken different turns. While Rex escaped Order 66, Cody turned on Kenobi. Season 2 will be his first appearance since that moment, and the trailer shows him to still be under the influence of the chip and working for the Empire. So a happy reunion isn't likely, but his appearance is still exciting.

Palpatine

Image via Lucasfilm

The Emperor himself shows up in the trailer as well. Of course, his presence is important to the series simply by what he's doing. The Empire's search for Omega (Michelle Ang) and the bad batch drives them into hiding. But for Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) to appear, things will have to escalate. As the leader of the galaxy, Palpatine wouldn't be personally involved with a few rogue clones, but the bad batch has a knack for getting into trouble. However Palpatine factors into Season 2, it should raise the stakes.

Related: 10 Questions to Be Answered in 'The Bad Batch' Season Two

Gungi

Image via Disney+

One less recognizable character from the trailer is Gungi, the Wookie Jedi-in-training seen in the Clone Wars Season 5. Ahsoka (Ashley Eckstein) accompanied Gungi and a handful of other younglings to get the kyber crystals for their lightsabers. Getting his kyber required patience for Gungi, which was never his strong suit. After making his lightsaber and encountering Hondo Ohnaka (Jim Cummings), Gungi's life is vague. But his appearance in Bad Batch should answer some questions. He survived Order 66 and is on the run from the Empire, like the team. So he and Omega should be able to find some common ground. As a Jedi survivor, Gungi faces the danger of the inquisitors and much more. Hopefully, the Bad Batch can help him find safety.

Bail Organa

The final character to appear in the trailer is Bail Organa (Phil LaMarr). His moment is brief, so his capacity in the series has yet to be determined. At the time of the show, Bail should be keeping a low profile with his baby daughter, Leia. He's working as a senator and founding the rebellion. It seems more likely for the bad batch to get caught up in the rebellion (again) rather than politics, but only time will tell. If Bail becomes a significant part, even for a single episode, he would be one of the biggest connections between the series and the larger universe.

Boba Fett

Boba Fett (Daniel Logan) isn't confirmed, but he should show up in the series eventually. As an unaltered clone, Boba is important to any clone-centric story. Especially with Omega factoring in. Like Boba, Omega is a source of Jango Fett's original DNA, which is why the Empire wants her so desperately. So more likely than not, Boba is a target too. Boba is making a name for himself in bounty hunting at this point, but he still has a long way to go before he's the infamous character from The Book of Boba Fett. The Bad Batch could begin to bridge that gap.

Wolffe

Another clone that may appear is Wolffe, the former commander of Plo Koon's (James Arnold Taylor) division. Wolffe survives to appear in Star Wars: Rebels, by which time he doesn't have an inhibitor chip. Though where he is during The Bad Batch isn't established, his story could have a happy ending. In Rebels, Wolffe lives with Rex and Gregor, who both made it into The Bad Batch season 1, so why not Wolffe?

Ahsoka Tano

Ahsoka's character is rising in popularity with her appearance in The Mandalorian and her new series coming in 2023. While the live-action appearances are great, animation is Ahsoka's roots. As one of Filoni's original characters, he likes to fit her in where he can, adding her to Rebels, The Mandalorian, and The Book of Boba Fett. Ahsoka could appear in a few different ways. During the time frame, she is an important figure in the rebellion, so with Bail coming to season 2, Ahsoka could follow. Or she could participate in the Gungi plot. But as a lead in Clone Wars, Ahsoka is a natural addition to The Bad Batch.

Mon Mothma

Image via Lucasfilm

Another notable figure in the timeframe, Mon Mothma (Kath Soucie), could fit into The Bad Batch. Like Bail, she is a senator and rebellion leader, and as one of his allies, she could tie in with him. The character is explored in Andor, which is around fourteen years after The Bad Batch, but by that time, she is deep in the rebellion. With this story taking place shortly after the Empire's rise, it could connect to the very beginnings of the rebellion, which Mon Mothma would need to participate in.

Quinlan Vos

Image via Lucasfilm

Quinlan Vos (Al Rodrigo) is another Clone Wars character with an ambiguous fate. The mysterious Jedi has the rare ability to see other people's memories when touching an object they had contacted, and as such, played a different role in the Clone Wars than others from his order. His survival is hinted at in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series by his name on the rebel's tunnel wall. That proves Vos is alive during The Bad Batch and could be anywhere. His untraditional Jedi methods would highlight the unique nature of the bad batch, making him a perfect addition to the series. ​​​​​​​

Barris Offee

​​​​​​​In Clone Wars, Barris Offee (Meredith Salenger) is Ahsoka's fellow padawan. Once friends with the other girl, Barris turns on her and frames her for a crime. The situation inspires Ahsoka to walk away from the Jedi, but Barris turns to the dark side. What happened to her next is unknown, but she could still be working for the Empire, making her a formidable foe for The Bad Batch characters to face.