Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Bad Batch Season 2.It may have taken a while, but The Bad Batch is finally getting the justice it deserves in the Star Wars franchise. Originally, a four-part storyline featuring the genetically modified soldiers of “Clone Force 99” was planned and roughly animated for a future season of The Clone Wars, but due to the show’s initial cancellation on Cartoon Network, it was shelved. While an unfinished test reel of the arc was originally released online and on Blu-Ray copies of the show’s sixth season, the completed version finally aired as part of the seventh season on Disney+. The popularity of the characters inspired the spinoff The Bad Batch series; it now enters its second season with much more action, excitement, intrigue, and Easter Eggs.

The Bad Batch follows the titular squad of clones after the events of Revenge of the Sith, where they’re assigned to work under the Empire. After realizing that the Empire is far different than the Republic they once fought for (and they’re not inhibited by the chips placed in regular clones), the warrior Hunter, the strongman Wrecker, the computer genius Tech, and the cybernetic Echo escape from their homeworld of Kamino with their young ally Omega (Michelle Ang), a female clone of mysterious origins. Unfortunately, the sniper Hunter has reverted to his Imperial mindset, and ruthlessly hunts down suspected rebels in service of Governor Tarkin (Stephen Stanton).

Following the destruction of the cloning facility in the first season’s gripping finale, The Bad Batch season 2 picks up with the squad as they go on mercenary missions for the Trandoshan criminal Cid (Rhea Perlman). Season 2 includes many familiar faces from the franchise, and once again shows why Dee Bradley Baker’s vocal work is without equal. Here are all the Easter Eggs in The Bad Batch season 2 that you may have missed.

The Lambda Class Shuttle

When Omega is studying holograms of various Republic and Imperial ships, she pulls up an image of a “Lambda Class” Shuttle. This ship was first introduced in Return of the Jedi, and serves as the private transport of both Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine when they board the second Death Star.

Recolored Armor

Image via Disney+

The Bad Batch has apparently taken the time to recolor their armor with red stripes, which may be an early sign of their loyalties (as red was the dominant color of the Rebel Alliance). In The Clone Wars, clones decorated and colored their own armor to reflect their personalities or the Jedi that they served. After the execution of Order 66, the colors are washed out to white as a signal that they are only loyal to the Empire.

Cid’s Bar

Image via Lucasfilm

Cid’s hideout features many Star Wars items in the background, including a Phase II clone helmet and the design of a Mandalorian mask.

Count Dooku’s Castle

Image via Lucasfilm

In “Ruins of War,” the Bad Batch heads to Serenno, the homeworld of Count Dooku that was featured throughout The Clone Wars. The clones break into Count Dooku’s personal chambers before they’re cornered; Asajj Ventress did the same thing during The Clone Wars episode “Nightsisters” when she attempted to assassinate her master.

The Low Altitude Assault Transport

Another familiar The Clone Wars ship pops up in “Ruins of War” when the Bad Batch is pursued by a Low Altitude Assault Transport, also known as a Republic Gunship. These were first introduced in Attack of the Clones during the Battle of Kamino and were featured throughout The Clone Wars; by the time of Rebels, they’ve been completely converted to fortified Imperial gunships.

Commander Cody’s Return

Image via Disney+

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s loyal clone Commander Cody returns for his first canonical appearance after he tries to assassinate his former friend in Revenge of the Sith. In the “Legends” timeline, it’s revealed in the background of The Force Unleashed II that Cody was given a command post on Kamino where he remained throughout the Imperial era.

Who voices Tawni Ames?

Image via Lucasfilm

The Separatist leader who defies the Empire in the city of Desix is voiced by Tasia Valenza, who appeared in The Clone Wars as Shaaki Ti and Resistance as Venisa Doza.

Who voices Governor Grotton?

The Imperial governor sent to take control of Desix is voiced by Max Mittelman, a veteran voice actor for the Star Wars franchise who has appeared in the video games Battlefront, Battlefront II, and The Old Republic MMORPG.

Who voices Romar Adell?

Image via Disney+

​​​​​​​The Serenno native Romar Adell is voiced by guest star Héctor Elizondo, best known for his role as Mr. Grey in 1974’s The Taking of Pelham One Two Three and his Golden Globe nominated performance as Barnard Thompson in Pretty Women.

The Rangefinder

If the sound of the Rangefinder blaster sounds familiar, Lucasfilm sound designer David W. Collins confirmed on Twitter that it is the same sound used from the 2002 Star Wars video game Bounty Hunter. The Rangefinder was originally used by Jango Fett, which signifies Crosshair has advanced sniper skills.

Who Is Mina Bonteri?

Image via Lucasfilm

Tawni Ames mentions to Grotton and Cody that she and her friend Mina Bonteri brought forth a treaty in the Separatist Senate to put an end to the war, but it was rejected by Supreme Leader Palpatine before he took over as Emperor. This is a reference to The Clone Wars episode “Heroes on Both Sides,” where Bonteri’s attempt to bridge peace with Padme Amidala is disrupted after General Grievous leads a droid terrorist attack on Coruscant before the vote can be held. Bonteri is later assassinated by a presumed Republic attack (that was orchestrated by Count Dooku), but her son Lux becomes a love interest of Ahsoka Tano.

The First Battle Memorial

Image via Lucasfilm

Cody and Crosshairs’ final conversation is held in front of The First Battle Memorial, a statue built at the plaza of the Republic Center for Military Operations on Coruscant as a tribute to the clones that were killed on Geonosis in Attack of the Clones.

The Clone Mess Hall

Image via Lucasfilm

Crosshair eats alone after a few other soldiers move away from him in a clone mess hall that serves rationed food items. These mess halls were the sight of social gatherings in The Clone Wars, but now they are eerily silent.