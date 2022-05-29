The Bad Batch is returning for a second season in the Fall of 2022, but fans are desperate to get more info about the team of clones. Collider's own Maggie Lovitt and Arezou Amin attended The Bad Batch panel at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California, where two new images were shown off, giving the live audience a look at the characters' updated looks, as well as a stylish new poster.

The first of the two new images shows the Bad Batch standing together with slightly changed armor, with Omega having the greatest change to her design, appearing to be slightly older than the previous season, implying some passage of time, and has a new helmet and bandolier, though she still wields her Zygerian energy bow. All of these designs were all put on in the newly released Season 2 trailer that dropped earlier today. The other poster is a stylized throwback poster that sees the group of clones around the ramp of their ship, the text "Long Road Ahead" written on the hull.

The titular Bad Batch, known as Clone Force 99, was introduced in the seventh season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and is a group of genetically modified clone troopers. The group went on to get their own spin-off series that premiered on May the Fourth of 2021 and ran for 16 episodes. The story of the series takes place directly in the fallout of Order 66, as the group of Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, and Echo, meet a young girl named Omega, a female clone, and travel across the galaxy trying to survive and take on the newly created Empire. With the conflict that is lingering between the team and Crosshair, the group's former sniper that is working with the Empire, there is a lot to look forward to in the upcoming season 2.

These last few days have been all about Star Wars as many new announcements, reveals, and updates for content coming from the galaxy far, far, away have been coming out from Star Wars Celebration. Other major announcements include the announcement of another new animated series Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, as well as updates on live-action outings for the series such as The Mandalorian Season 3 and Ahsoka. The sequel to the 2019 video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was also revealed at the event, and will be called Star Wars: Jedi Survivor.

The Bad Batch Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ sometime this fall. You can see the brand-new images from the series' panel down below.

