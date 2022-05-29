With an explosive and emotional first season behind them, The Bad Batch are gearing up to return to our lives. After concluding the show in August of last year, the series not only introduced us to the unique band of abnormal clone troopers called Clone Force 99, aka The Bad Batch (Dee Bradley Baker), but also to their new young companion (and sister clone) Omega (Michelle Ang). The series was renewed before the end of the first season, and now, thanks to Star Wars Celebration, The Bad Batch will be returning to our screens this fall.

The series is a spin-off of the much-beloved Star Wars: The Clone Wars series, with similar animation style and characters crossing over. Both series also have ties to Star Wars Rebels, though The Bad Batch primarily focuses on the time set right after Order 66. As clones with genetic mutations, Clone Force 99 was not affected by Order 66 in the same way as their fellow clone brothers.

Well, not all of them, at least. The first season not only explores what clones must struggle with after the effect of Order 66, but also the shattering of the group. Of the five members of the batch, Crosshair — the aptly nicknamed sniper of the group — betrayed the group to side with the Empire after Order 66. Although the rest of the Bad Batch assumed he was affected by the order, he reveals in the finale that he chose to side with the Empire.

Image via Lucasfilm

While on the run from Crosshair and the Empire, the rest of the group, Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, and Echo, meet a young girl named Omega. Although she is initially introduced as a medical assistant to the Kaminoan scientist Nala Se (Gwendoline Yeo), she is later revealed to be an unmodified replicant of Jango Fett (much like Boba Fett). As the only known existing female clone and obviously genetically different from the other male clones, she develops a close bond with the four clone troopers.

The series spends most of its time jumping from location to location, with fun challenges of the week that have them coming into contact with various familiar characters. The group meets everyone from Fennec Shand to a young Hera Syndulla to their fellow clone trooper Rex. What will come from Season 2? Will we learn more about the mysterious cloning program that likely will lead to Palpatine's resurrection? Will we come into contact with more familiar faces? We'll find out later this year!

The Bad Batch Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ sometime this fall.

