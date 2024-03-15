Editor's Note: The below contains spoilers for 'The Bad Batch' Season 3, Episode 7.

Season 3 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch has no shortage of villains, despite Crosshair's (Dee Bradley Baker) redemption. Although the characters are reunited, they are still targets of the Empire, particularly Dr. Hemlock (Jimmi Simpson). Emerie Karr's (Keisha Castle-Hughes) loyalty is still to the Empire, though she did show Omega (Michelle Ang) some kindness during her time as a hostage. And, of course, the ultimate bad guy of Star Wars, Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) himself, has made an appearance. The show has also portrayed a political fight against the Empire for their treatment of clones. Certainly, The Bad Batch is full of conflict, but even with so many opponents for the heroes, the show introduces a new antagonist, a recently activated shadow agent who chases the titular squad because of their association with Omega.

Though implied to be a clone, the mysterious villain's face never appears, concealing his identity from the audience and characters alike. Referred to only as "the Operative," this character is a formidable enemy despite his anonymity, but the show reveals a little about the mysterious group he works for. Called shadow agents for their secrecy and dark armor, this elite group is a dangerous foe. This is not the first time such an agent has appeared, but the clones fighting against the Empire have failed to learn much about them despite capturing two. The shadow agents are surrounded by mystery, so much so that even the Empire's soldiers don't know about them, but Crosshair reveals a little about their enemy, giving the Bad Batch a reason to fear.

Captain Rex Has a Run-In With the Shadow Agents in ‘The Bad Batch’ Season 2

The Bad Batch has shown these agents before, but they were largely a mystery. First appearing midway through Season 2, one agent kills the clones Cade and Slip, who wanted to reveal the Empire's destruction of Kamino. He also targets Senator Chuchi (Jennifer Hale) after she takes up the task in her fight for justice for the clones. Captain Rex stopped the assassination and captured the agent, but the agent killed himself to escape interrogation, calling himself a "believer." This interaction shows that these agents do not wear the visible distinctions that most clones do. Though that agent is gone, there are others, as seen in Season 3 when another one appears, this time targeting Senator Singh (Alexander Siddig), the displaced leader of the Separatist world Raxus. Singh meets with Chuchi, who recommends an alliance against the Empire. When their meeting is interrupted by a shadow agent, Rex again saves the day, capturing the attacker. This time, Rex prevents the hostage from killing himself, but he does not give in to interrogation.

Still, Rex learns a little from this agent, accessing his data puck that holds a list of targets, including Senator Singh and Omega. Yet, the third agent, "the Operative," reveals more about the organization. This anonymous clone is deployed as an assassin to eliminate his captured comrade. But he shifts his mission when he sees Omega, whom Hemlock wants for his work on Project Necromancer. The Operative taking orders from Hemlock confirms the shadow agents are tied to his clone testing. Throughout his two-episode chase of the Bad Batch, Rex, and Rex's squad, the Operative shows a wide range of skills, including his abilities as a sniper and hand-to-hand combat, proving that the requirements to be a shadow agent are rigorous. But, while they are tied to Hemlock and out for blood, there is still little known about them.

The Empire Attempted To Turn Crosshair Into a Shadow Agent

When Rex contacts the Bad Batch regarding Omega's status as a target, he actually learns more about the organization than through interrogation. Crosshair is familiar with the shadow agents from his time as Hemlock's captive. Admitting they tried to turn him into an operative, Crosshair shares a little about becoming a shadow agent. Trained as undercover operatives, these clones are sleeper agents, activated only when there is a task. Crosshair also reveals that the shadow agents are a result of Hemlock's testing on Tantiss, where he erases the clones' identities and ensures their loyalty through conditioning. Though he knows little more, Crosshair claims that the few who survive the process are different afterward, no longer quite themselves. Though they tried to make Crosshair an agent, the conditioning, fortunately, failed on him because, like all of Clone Force 99, he is defective.

’The Bad Batch’s Shadow Agents Could Be Familiar Star Wars Faces

Though the clones of the Bad Batch are seemingly safe, as seen by Crosshair's resistance, hundreds of other clones, many familiar to the fans, could suffer this fate. Hemlock has been transferring all the clone prisoners he can to his facility. Worse, because of the importance of Project Necromancer, Palpatine promised him all the resources he needed — clones included. Since the rise of the Empire, more and more clones have been questioning orders, especially as the Empire forced them to retire and replaced them with stormtroopers. Even Commander Cody was headed in that direction in his Season 2 appearance. One of the agents has referred to Rex by name, and though it may never be clear who these clones were before their identities were erased, the potential of who they were only adds to the tragedy.

The Shadow Agents' Existence Is 'The Bad Batch's Greatest Tragedy

Throughout Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the clone troopers took extra care to cultivate identities for themselves, choosing names and getting tattoos to differentiate themselves from each other. That is part of the tragedy of Order 66 — the clones' free will was taken away, and they were forced to kill their friends. The shadow agents' creation is eerily reminiscent of Order 66, but a more extreme version. The momentary control didn't do enough damage to the clones, but the shadow agents are forced to be exclusively loyal to Hemlock, regardless of what they would have chosen for themselves. With their past erased, the organizations prevent any former loyalties from interfering with their order, effectively removing their identity entirely. The shadow agents are yet another example of the Empire's depravity. The organization is a new and dangerous threat for the heroes to overcome, especially because it will pit them against their own brothers.

