The Big Picture The Bad Boys II car chase on Miami's MacArthur Causeway, featuring a car carrier and a $300,000 Ferrari, is the best action sequence in the series.

Director Michael Bay used practical effects and dangerous methods to create unforgettable and ingeniously destructive action set pieces.

The sequel's $130M budget allowed for a more intense and extravagant film, upping the overall action with jaw-dropping sequences.

From shootouts to car chases to helicopter crashes, the Bad Boys franchise starring Martin Lawrence and Will Smith has never disappointed in delivering explosive action. Beginning with Michael Bay's penchant for frenetic, stylized mayhem, and continuing with Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah's assured eyes for like-minded thrills, the decades-long franchise has provided moviegoers with a big bag to pull from regarding what may qualify as the series' most exhilarating and outright chaotic action set piece. While the recently released Bad Boys: Ride or Die is full of eye-popping excitement, the distinction of "Best Action Scene" belongs to a logistically bonkers and gleefully destructive sequence in Bad Boys II. Having secured a production budget more than six times that of its predecessor, the 2003 sequel spared no expense in upping the ante in every conceivable way, and this is exemplified in the film's jaw-dropping and wildly inventive car chase sequence.

What Happens in the Bad Boys Franchise's Greatest Action Sequence?

In Bad Boys II, narcotics cops Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) and Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) are on the trail of a drug kingpin (Jordi Molla) facilitating the mass distribution of ecstasy in Miami. Early in the film, their investigation puts them on the trail of Haitian gangsters attempting to hijack a shipment of drug-linked cash, resulting in a bloody shootout that leads to an epic car chase along the city's MacArthur Causeway. As the Haitian gunmen race down the highway in a stolen car carrier, Marcus and Mike follow in the latter's $300,000 Ferrari, and all hell breaks loose when the gangsters begin shoving and dropping cars off the carrier to escape their pursuers.

Weaving in and out of traffic as numerous two-ton projectiles tumble towards them at ferociously high speeds, Marcus and Mike narrowly escape several collisions, while other commuters aren't so lucky. As cars continue dropping onto the road, complete and utter destruction ensues as major wrecks rack up, with Michael Bay and his crew placing viewers directly in the middle of choreographed chaos. In typical Bay fashion, the sequence culminates with a massive explosion as a boat on a trailer blocks traffic and meets its demise in one final, spectacular stunt involving a multi-car pileup and a stunning display of pyrotechnics.

Stunts and Practical Effects Make 'Bad Boys II's Car Chase Sequence Unforgettable

While he's no stranger to the extensive use of visual effects, and Bad Boys II isn't without its share of digitally enhanced or fabricated moments, Michael Bay has never been shy about employing ambitious and highly dangerous practical effects to craft action set pieces. Per producer Jerry Bruckheimer on the Bad Boys II DVD bonus features, the action scene involving the car carrier "was a sequence Michael designed very early on" in the film's pre-production phase. "He called me up one morning and said, 'I just got this great idea about what to do with these cars and this car carrier.'" Through extensive planning that included months of computerized pre-visualization and storyboards, the sequence was developed, and the production secured four days of shooting on Miami's MacArthur Causeway, a stretch of road that provided daily access to over 90,000 cars.

Under special effects supervisor John Frazier and stunt coordinators Andy Gill and Steve Picerni, tests were conducted on a tarmac to determine exactly how to drop and flip cars off of a moving carrier. Using a "flipper," a hydraulic device that propels a vehicle into the air, the effects and stunt crews devised methods for throwing cars off a carrier in a way that would allow them to barrel roll over the pavement. To capture the sequence's most immersive shots featuring brutal vehicular collisions, Bay implored stunt players to get behind the wheel of what was dubbed the "Bay Buster," a car encased in protective equipment that, with a mounted camera, allowed drivers to intentionally smash into oncoming cars. Bay said of the sequence, "It looks crazy, and it sounds crazy for me to tell a stuntman, 'I need you to drive 70 miles an hour and hit those cars that are coming, flipping at you, 50 miles an hour.'"

Miraculously, no one in front of or behind Bay's cameras was killed or seriously injured. According to Picerni, the only "mishap" involved an accident with a camera car, resulting in minor cuts and bruises. As was reported at the time, Columbia Pictures spent $500,000 to close the road and hire local law enforcement to reroute traffic. Though the complicated four-day shoot largely went off without a hitch, residents were anything but thrilled about the production's effect on their daily commute. Per Variety, the usual 15-minute drive from Miami to nearby islands and beaches was extended to an hour. "Apparently those charged with governing and managing our city are so blinded by dollar signs and Hollywood lights that they cannot see how unconscionable it is to close the MacArthur Causeway for four days," said a local resident.

With 'Bad Boys II,' Michael Bay Took the Franchise to New Levels of Intensity

After collaborating on Bad Boys in 1995, it would be eight years before Martin Lawrence, Will Smith, and Michael Bay finally reunited for the long-awaited sequel. In the intervening period, the two actors found major success as movie stars, while Bay helmed a string of big-budget efforts that established him as one of Hollywood's go-to maestros of action cinema. Suffice to say that by the time the trio set out to make Bad Boys II, they were at the top of their respective games, with access to a lot more money and resources compared to their first time around. While he playfully described making Bad Boys II as "a little mellower" than the $140 million Pearl Harbor, Bay's return to the characters, setting, and storytelling sensibilities that launched his career gave fans a decidedly over-the-top yet wildly enjoyable ride, and no action sequence in the film is more emblematic of that dynamic than the car chase down Miami's MacArthur Causeway.

Considering that Bad Boys was made for a modest $19 million, the sequel's whopping $130 million budget allowed Bay to approach Bad Boys II with all the pricey flourishes and filmmaking indulgences afforded by his consecutive success with The Rock, Armageddon, and Pearl Harbor. The combined box-office appeal of Martin Lawrence and Will Smith undoubtedly accounted for a significant chunk of the film's hefty price tag, but it's safe to assume the two stars and their director had a blast by upping the scale, ambition, and intensity of their sequel. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the notion of dropping large, heavy items onto the road amid a car chase proved so visceral and crowd-pleasing that Bay would revisit it two years later with The Island.

