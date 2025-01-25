Bad Boys, Bad Boys II, whatcha gonna do? Whatcha gonna do when you find yourselves on a new streaming platform? Well, watch them, of course. Now that you've been thoroughly dismayed by this abysmal opening, comfort yourselves with the knowledge that Bad Boys and Bad Boys II are heading to a new streaming platform for the month of February, as they speed, shoot, and smart-mouth their way onto Max. The films paired Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as Miami detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, who bust each other's chops as often as they bust bad guys and lay the smack down on drug dealers.

Michael Bay made his feature film directorial debut with 1995's Bad Boys, and its slick style, sharp comedic chemistry, and Bay's signature "let me film this scantily clad lady in slow motion, while things explode" approach to action scenes made it an instant hit, particularly with men. Why on Earth could that be? The chaos escalated in Bad Boys II (2003), which raised the stakes—and the explosion count—as the duo faced off against a drug kingpin smuggling ecstasy into Miami.

Nearly two decades later, the series was revived with Smith and Lawrence coming back in Bad Boys For Life, which was the highest grossing film of 2020 worldwide (thanks to the moderate inconvenience of a global pandemic which affected our entire way of life), and then, earlier this year, we got Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Smith and Lawrence's performances, and the direction of newcomers Adil & Bilall, were both acclaimed.

How Popular Are the 'Bad Boys' Films?

Now, although critics were nasty about the movies—particularly the overblown and bombastic sequel, which is funny as it's definitely a lighter movie, particular the scene with Reggie, who is "at least 30"—audiences disagreed, making both films box office hits and securing their status as favorites with fans. The franchise’s mix of over the top humor, exciting set pieces, and the evergeen chemistry between the close friends Smith and Lawrence has kept fans coming back for 30 years now.

Film Rotten Tomatoes (Critics) Rotten Tomatoes (Audience) Box Office Gross Bad Boys (1995) 42% 78% $141.4 million Bad Boys II (2003) 23% 78% $273.3 million

Bad Boys and Bad Boys II will arrive on Max come February 1.

