Thank Will Smith for Recording Epic ‘Bad Boys 3’ & ‘Coming to America 2’ Hang

0

Forget Avengers: Endgame: The most epic team-up has happened in Atlanta. On Friday, Will Smith shared a video revealing what happened when he and Bad Boys for Life co-star Martin Lawrence met up with Coming to America 2 stars Eddie Murphy and Wesley Snipes. The results were glorious with a capital “G.”

Per the caption and location tag on the video Smith shared to his Instagram on Friday, the Bad Boys stars met up with the Coming to America 2 leads while both casts were filming their respective projects at the newly-opened Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. The social media-savvy Smith made sure to have cameras present to record every incredible second of himself and Lawrence rolling into the Coming to America 2 camp to say hello to Snipes, Murphy, and the rest of the crew working on the sequel to the ’80s comedy hit.

Among the highlights of the short but action-packed video is Smith yelling for Murphy to come out of his trailer (“Eddie, come out here now! You can’t hide!”) and then encouraging all four of Hollywood’s finest to pose for an ultimate cast and crew selfie. You can also get a glimpse of Snipes’ look for the movie as well as the costumes for other Coming to America 2 cast members. Another classic zinger in the video comes from Murphy, who quips, “I’m glad this video ain’t scratch and sniff,” as the four actors huddle together for a selfie. And, as if to put a cherry on top of this glorious moment, Tracy Morgan appears towards the end of the video to say hello to the guys. What could be better than that?

Bad Boys 3 is set to hit theaters on January 17, 2020. Coming to America 2 is currently scheduled for release on December 18, 2020. For more Bad Boys funtimes, catch up with the first trailer for Bad Boys for Life that dropped in early September.