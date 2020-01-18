‘Bad Boys for Life’ Directors on Getting THAT Cameo

Spoilers ahead for Bad Boys for Life.

Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah‘s Bad Boys for Life is in theaters now. The long-awaited sequel has Will Smith and Martin Lawrence teaming up again as detectives Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett as the two cops must face demons from Mike’s past. I really enjoyed the film, and you can click here for my full review.

We were fortunate enough to get El Arbi and Fallah to come into the studio to talk to our own Steve Weintraub about landing Michael Bay for a cameo. Bay directed the first two Bad Boys movies, and in Bad Boys for Life, he plays the MC at the wedding of Marcus’ daughter, although El Arbi and Fallah note that there were other places in the movie they considered having Bay do a cameo. However, as they explain, scheduling was pretty tight and they were also nervous since they were doing an homage to his work:

EL ARBI: “It was not that easy, actually. He was doing 6 Underground, so he was very, very busy. But for us, it was an homage, it was important, it was like having his blessing, so we did everything to get him, and eventually had that one day, and for a very short period because he was doing post-production, and we wanted to do a Michael Bay shot withMichael Bay! There’s that 360 and then he turns, and any other actor would have needed ten takes to get it right, but he got it in one take. FALLAH: He’s a one-taker. We were also super nervous because we heard that Michael Bay can scream. EL ARBI: All of our crew had worked on his movies and were like, “Michael Bay’s hardcore,” so we were stressed out! FALLAH: But he came to the set and he’s a super nice guy! He said one thing to us. He said, “Don’t fuck up my baby.” So the pressure was on.

The directors also talk about the process of directing Bay and if the legendary action director had any thoughts on the finished film. Check out the video above for more.