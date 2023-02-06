The time has come for the return of the Bad Boys movie series, and it is almost looking like a reunion of the original 1995 release of Bad Boys. Funnily enough, it will have one of the shorter breaks in between the films with eight years between the first and second movie, thirteen years between the second and the third, and now it is expected to have less than five on the outside for the fourth installment. Whatever the reason the next movie is flaming in with much of the fan's favorite cast and crew returning.

Image via Sony

Related:'Bad Boys 4' Is the Best Thing Will Smith Could Have Done

Watch the Bad Boys 4’s Annoucement

The breaking news of this upcoming movie came straight from Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as they posted on Instagram. Each was captioned with “It’s about that time!”

The video that was posted by both of the men starts with Will Smith driving on the way toward Lawrence’s home, hinting about some big news was about to drop. As he hinted at this news “Shake Ya Tailfeather” by Nelly, Diddy, and Murphy started playing. For those who aren’t familiar with it or who have slept since they watched the Bad Boys series, this song comes straight from the Bad Boys II soundtrack.

After arriving at the home Smith and Lawrence ask each other “It’s about that time?” and then they say “Bad Boys for life, baby” confirming the production for the series. While the title Bad Boys for Life has already been stolen by the third movie, both Smith and Lawrence lamented and commented they should have saved that name for the fourth movie which is being referred to as Bad Boys 4 though the movie is currently untitled.

Image via Sony Pictures

Currently, the movie is in the pre-production stage, and progress has been looking solid so far. At its current rate of production, we can expect the movie to be hitting theaters in early 2024. That being said delays can always happen, and if it was delayed until 2025 then it would be the thirty (yes, you read that correctly) year anniversary of the original film. Currently, the first two films can be streamed on Netflix and the other films are available to be purchased for various amounts on Prime and several other platforms. While there aren’t any details yet released on where or even when it would be streaming, it seems likely that Netflix has a decent chance of streaming this upcoming movie.

As with any production, there are likely to be some bumps in the road, and be sure to stay tuned to Collider for any updates.

Who Is in the Cast of Bad Boys 4?

The cast for the upcoming is looking extremely promising so far, with a lot of familiar faces returning to the same roles that they had for previous movies. This of course includes Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as the titular "Bad Boys." Those are the two main cast members that have been confirmed so far, and we can expect more details in the months to come as the movie transitions from pre-production to the production phase. Other suspected cast include Lex Elle as Detective Xander Blackmon, Derrick Gilbert as a teenage boy, and Ryan Castle as a cop. It is currently unclear to what extent they will be in the upcoming movie.

There are quite a number of faces who are returning from behind the scenes as well. They include directors Adil El Arbi, and Bilall Fallah. Both of them worked on the previous Bad Boys movie. They will be joined by Chris Bremner as the screenwriter for the film, who is also a returning writer who worked on the previous movie as well. Additional producers for the series include Doug Belgrad, Jerry Bruckheimer, James Lassiter, Jon None, Chad Oman, Mike Stenson, and Barry H. Waldman. Many of these have worked with either Smith or Lawrence before and similar action films.

What Do We Know About Bad Boys 4?

Image via Sony Pictures

As with many of the previous Bad Boys films we can expect this upcoming series to be about some sort of drug bust with a combination of great action. While nothing has been confirmed yet, we know a few options that have been teased from the previous Bad Boys films.

In one of the credits scenes from Bad Boys 4 Life, we see that Armando Aretas aka Armando Lowrey may still be around for the next installment. Armando, was played by Jacob Scipio. After the reveal that Armando was actually the unknown son of Mike Lowery, it is possible that Mike may be attempting to use his connections to all Armando to help him with a case. Sure Armando has killed a ton of people, and is currently in prison, but isn’t that just the start of an interesting backstory?

Related:'Bad Boys 4' Is Still Happening Eventually According to a Sony Chairman

Where Can I Watch the Previous Bad Boys Films?

The original Michael Bay film can be streamed on Netflix, or if you can no longer borrow your friend's Netflix password, if can be found for $2.99 on Prime Video and Vudu. If those aren’t your style it is also available for $3.99 on streaming sites like Apple iTunes, Google Play, and YouTube. Bad Boys II is also available on Netflix. It follows a similar pattern of being accessible for $2.99 on Prime Video and Vudu, as well as $3.99 Apple iTunes, Google Play, and YouTube. The third film is not quite as accessible at the moment. Currently, you can watch Bad Boys for Life on FuboTV and DIRECTV. The last film is available for $2.99 at Prime Video and Vudu, as well as for $3.99 on Apple iTunes.

Is There a Bad Boys 5 in the Works?

Image via Sony Pictures

While Will Smith has said that there may be another film in the pipeline, it is still too early to call if this is going to come to pass. Fans certainly are asking for it, and the actors still seem more than willing, so it may not be as far farfetched as some may think. That being said, everyone has to make it out alive from Bad Boys 4 first.