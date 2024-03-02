The Big Picture Bad Boys 4 is set for theatrical release on June 7, 2024 with returning stars like Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

Jacob Scipio returns as Armando Aretas, the son of Mike, adding exciting dynamics to the upcoming sequel.

Directors plan for a "funky" direction in Bad Boys 4 , focusing on character development and unique camera shots.

One of Sony's most successful franchises, Bad Boys, will be returning with the arrival of its fourth installment, Bad Boys 4 which is set for a theatrical release date of June 7, 2024. With many of the franchise stars already set to return for the upcoming installment, including its leading men Will Smith as Mike and Martin Lawrence as Marcus, alongside Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, John Salley and DJ Khaled. The action comedy feature has expanded its cast with the announcement, per Variety, of the return of Jacob Scipio to the Bad Boys universe.

Scipio previously made his debut in the franchise with 2020's Bad Boys For Life, where he played the villainous character, Armando Aretas, later revealed to be Mike's son. Scipio's Aretas was a tragic character, despite being one of the main villains in the threequel. Scipio's most recent performance saw the British actor star opposite Pedro Pascal and Nicolas Cage in the action comedy adventure, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which grossed over $20 million in the United States.

The character of Armando Aretas, the estranged son of Smith’s Miami-Dade police detective character Mike Lowery, saw his return in the coming sequel, set up in a mid-credits scene from the 2020 film. Despite their relationship getting off to a bloody start with Aretas' attempt on Lowery's life, the pair would end the threequel with Mike's offer to his son to put his considerable skills to good use. Bad Boys For Life was a successful sequel for Sony, raking in $426 million at the box office, more than any of the previous installments. Part of that success could be attributed to character development experienced by Smith's Lowery, as the Miami-Dade police detective evolved from a playboy into a more mature figure. That evolution is set to continue in Bad Boys 4 as seen in new set images that feature Mike tying the knot.

The Plan for 'Bad Boys 4'

The addition of Scipio's Aretas provides an exciting pathway for what is to come. Should he follow his father's advice, it'll be interesting to see how he blends with his somewhat loose-cannon father and his more measured uncle, Marcus. It would also be interesting to see how Aretas' return feeds into returning action series' directors,Adil El ArbiandBilall Fallah's plans for a "funky" direction for Bad Boys 4. “With Jerry Bruckheimer [high-profile producer] movies, we always tend to think about all the action and the crazy explosions. But actually, it’s the characters of his movies that are the reason why the audience loves to watch them," the pair shared with Collider’s Christina Radish. "So, we went further and deeper on those character moments. But everything that we learned, in terms of camera movements and just directing on set, we tried to push ourselves and go even further. Sometimes we had some funky moments and funky shots that we didn’t try on the last one because it was maybe a little more classical. This time, we go more funky and more loco on this one.”

Bad Boys 4 will premiere on June 7, 2024. Bad Boys For Life is currently streaming on Hulu.

