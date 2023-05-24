After closing the book on Kim Wexler and Better Call Saul with Season 6 last year, Rhea Seehorn is turning to the world of action comedy. Deadline revealed that the Primetime Emmy nominee was boarding Bad Boys 4, the forthcoming sequel to the beloved buddy cop franchise which is currently filming in Atlanta. As of right now though, the role she'll play in the film is unknown.

Details of Bad Boys 4's story are being kept close to the vest, but it's expected to pick up where Bad Boys for Life left off - with Will Smith's Mike Lowrey and Martin Lawrence's Marcus Burnett taking the reins of Advanced Miami Metro Operations (A.M.M.O.). The two best friends and rule-bending cops are set to reunite once again, going on 30 years since they first took the big screen with Michael Bay's Bad Boys. This installment will see the return of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah to the director's chair with Chris Bremner writing the script.

Seehorn adds yet another experienced name to the list of actors who will join Smith and Lawrence. The rest of the cast features Venessa Hudgens returning as the weapons expert Kelly alongside fellow A.M.M.O. vets Paola Núnez and Alexander Ludwig along with newcomer Ioan Gruffudd. Eric Dane, meanwhile, will enter the franchise as a new villain. Smith produces with Jerry Bruckheimer and Doug Belgrad while Lawrence executive produces alongside James Lassiter, Chad Oman, Mike Stenson, Barry Waldman, and Jon Mone.

Image via AMC

Where Have We Seen Seehorn Before?

Seehorn has a pair of Emmy nods to her name, one of which came for her role as Kim Wexler, a skilled attorney and the love of Jimmy McGill aka Saul Goodman's (Bob Odenkirk) life in Better Call Saul. Her other nomination was earned through playing noted Hollywood jerk Kris Latimer whose arrival at Cooper's (Louis Mustillo) backyard Tiki bar changes the prospects of everyone there looking to make one last big push for glory. While she's best known for her small-screen exploits which also include Whitney, Veep, and The Twilight Zone, she's also found success on the big screen with hits like Linoleum with Jim Gaffigan. Last year, it was also announced that she would be re-teaming with Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan to lead a new series over at Apple TV+ that's currently still under wraps.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Bad Boys 4 as work gets underway. In the meantime, check out a previous interview with Seehorn, Gaffigan, and Colin West for Linoleum below.