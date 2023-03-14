After the success of Bad Boys for Life, it was no surprise when it was announced that Will Smith and Martin Lawrence would be returning for a fourth film. Now, it has been revealed, that they will not be the only stars returning. Deadline is reporting that Vanessa Hudgens will reprise her role from the third film for Bad Boys 4.

In Bad Boys for Life Hudgens appears as audiences have never seen her, breaking away from her usual rom-com roles, to be in the middle of shootouts next to Smith and Lawrence. In the film, she plays Kelly, the weapons expert at Advanced Miami Metro Operations (A.M.M.O.). Throughout the film, Kelly and the other members of A.M.M.O help Mike (Smith) and Marcus (Lawrence) take down the bad guys. The plot of Bad Boys 4 is currently under wraps, but the third movie ends with the titular “Bad Boys” in charge of A.M.M.O. So, it only makes sense that Hudgens’ character would still be hanging around to help out.

When audiences think of Hudgens, action movies like the Bad Boys series do not often come to mind. She is obviously best known for her breakout role in Disney’s High School Musical trilogy. She has also found success with Netflix, starring in multiple films for the streamer, like The Princess Switch and The Knight Before Christmas. But before Bad Boys for Life, she was already no stranger to action movies, having starred in films like Sucker Punch and Polar. Her other big roles include tick, tick... BOOM! and Spring Breakers.

Image via Netflix

Who is Making Bad Boys 4?

Bad Boys 4 will be directed by the Bad Boys for Life directing team of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah from a script by Chris Bremner. The pair of Arbi and Fallah are, unfortunately, best known for being the directors of Batgirl, which was infamously canceled while in post-production. However, they should be known for Bad Boys for Life, which was one of the last big blockbusters before COVID lockdowns and made $426 million at the global box office. The pair also has directed several episodes of Ms. Marvel, Snowfall, and the acclaimed film Rebel.

Smith will not only star in the film but will also produce alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, Doug Belgrad, and Chad Oman. Lawrence will also be pulling double duty as both star and executive producer. Other executive producers on Bad Boys 4 will be James Lassiter, Mike Stenson, Barry Waldman, and Jon Mone.

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on Bad Boys 4. Check out an interview Collider had with Hudgens below: