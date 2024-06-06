Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die'.

The Big Picture Captain Howard is framed, leading Mike and Marcus to uncover a corruption ring within the Miami PD.

McGrath, aided by corrupt officials, puts a bounty on the Bad Boys' heads, forcing them to fight back.

The Bad Boys clear their names, defeat McGrath, and maintain their bond, setting the stage for future adventures.

The "Bad Boys" of the Miami Police Department, Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence), are back for another big-screen, action-packed adventure in Bad Boys: Ride or Die. This time, Mike and Marcus are in for the fight of their lives, as they are framed for a crime they didn't commit, and now the duo is on the run from the law. Matched up against a formidable drug cartel boss, Mike and Marcus are faced with grave choices, while also proving the meaning of the phrase, "ride or die." But how does the film end? It’s time to unpack the ending of Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Captain Howard Gets Framed by an Elaborate Corruption Ring

In Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Mike and Marcus' old superior officer, Captain Conrad Howard (Joe Pantoliano), is wrongly framed for corruption by a drug cartel. Captain Howard was very close to uncovering an elaborate corruption ring in the Miami PD that involved the cartel. Mike's long-lost son, Armando Aretas (Jacob Scipio), executed Howard in the previous movie, Bad Boys for Life, for getting too close to the truth. Before Captain Howard died, he set up fail-safes in his old computer files, which later sent pre-recorded video messages about his investigation to Mike and Marcus, warning them not to trust anyone. It's now up to Marcus and Mike to clear their late friend's name.

Unfortunately, one of the cartel's ranking members, a former special ops soldier named McGrath (Eric Dane), is one step ahead of Mike and Marcus. When the duo attempts to transport Armando Aretas from prison to Miami to help with their investigation, McGrath and his minions hijack the transport chopper, making it look like Mike and Marcus murdered the pilot to free Aretas. While they survive the chopper crush, the trio goes on the run, now fugitives from the law, and McGrath puts a lucrative bounty on their heads to get the criminal underworld gunning for them.

Mike and Marcus Identify McGrath

Image via Sony Pictures

After managing to return to Miami in one piece, Mike and Marcus reconvene with AMMO officers Dorn (Alexander Ludwig) and Kelly (Vanessa Hudgens), who are now dating. Using some of the old hidden files of Captain Howard and help from Armando, they manage to identify McGrath as the culprit behind the conspiracy. McGrath received help from Miami District Attorney Lockwood (Ioan Gruffudd), who was working with McGrath and the cartel. Lockwood indicates their work together was part of the government's efforts to gain intel from the drug cartels on terrorist threats to the United States. In exchange, drug cartels were allowed free thrift to operate across the country.

McGrath sends operatives to the homes of Mike and Marcus, attempting to threaten their loved ones. Thankfully, the quick action of Marcus' son-in-law, Reggie McDonald (Dennis Greene), protects Marcus' family in the film's most applause-worthy action scene. Unfortunately, McGrath's operatives manage to take Mike's new wife, Christine (Melanie Liburd), and Callie Howard (Quinn Hemphill), the granddaughter of Captain Howard, hostage. After the Bad Boys reveal details to Captain Rita Secada (Paola Núñez) about her boyfriend Lockwood's corruption, she takes him into custody, bringing him to the Bad Boys and AMMO teams. Together, they discover McGrath's hideout in an abandoned Florida marine park and devise a plan to save Christian and Callie and expose McGrath.

The Bad Boys Seek to Bring Down McGrath

Using a faked voice call from Lockwood, the team attempts to help Christine and Callie escape under the guise of relocating them to Cuba. Unfortunately, McGrath sniffs out their plan before the hostages can be moved to the getaway plane, which leads to an intense shootout with the Bad Boys and McGrath's men in the marine park. Thanks to help from Marcus, Mike overcomes the panic attacks he has been suffering throughout the film, springing back into action. Armando fights and risks his life to protect Callie, redeeming himself for his role in assassinating her grandfather.

Amid the chaos, Lockwood shoots Dorn and attempts to escape. Rita stops Lockwood and kicks him into the lower tanks beneath the park, where he's eaten by a giant albino alligator named Duke. McGrath grabs Christine and takes her to the beach, which is eerily similar to a vision Marcus had near the start of the film when he had a heart attack at Mike's wedding. As Marcus recognizes the location, McGrath gets the drop on him, holding him at gunpoint as Mike arrives at their location. McGrath forces Mike to choose between his wife Christine and his brother-in-arms, Marcus. Mike shoots Marcus, who is protected by his bulletproof vest, giving Mike an opening he needs to gun down and eliminate McGrath for good.

US Marshall Judy Howard (Rhea Seehorn), Callie's mother, arrives on the scene wanting to finally take revenge on Armando for his role in murdering her father. Callie steps in front of Armando, not wanting Judy to kill the man who saved her life. A reluctant Judy ultimately stands down and allows Mike to help Armando escape the scene. Mike helps Armando get to a small boat, instructing him how to get to Cuba to avoid incarceration. Father and son share a heartwarming moment, respectfully bumping fists before they depart.

The Bad Boys Are Still for Life

With the day saved, Mike and Marcus are exonerated from the frame job, and Captain Howard's reputation is restored after the pair expose Lockwood and McGrath's activities. The film ends with the Lowrey and Burnett families getting together for a barbecue. While Mike and Marcus bicker over who is going to man the grill, Reggie intervenes, wanting to take over the grill. After witnessing firsthand that Reggie is no longer a little kid they can boss around like in the old days, they ultimately stand down and let Reggie take over the grilling duties. Reggie grins, finally getting one over on his old tormentors, realizing the shoe is now on the other foot. The movie ends things on a light, humorous note, keeping in tune with the previous installments. It also looks like the door is left open for future installments, with the team that was established in the previous movie largely intact. The good news is that Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowery live to ride or die together once again.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is a fun, comedic, action-packed thrill ride that longtime fans of the franchise should enjoy. Directing duo Adil & Bilall (Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah) continue creating impressive, kinetic action scenes with astonishing visual panache. Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett might be getting a little older, but they haven't lost their great rapport.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is now playing in theaters.

