The Big Picture Will Smith announced that filming for Bad Boys 4 has resumed in Miami after being suspended last summer.

The movie brings back stars Smith and Martin Lawrence, continuing the adventures of Miami detectives Mike and Marcus.

The directors emphasize character development and unique camera techniques, promising a fresh approach for loyal fans.

Like much of Hollywood, production on Bad Boys 4 was suspended last summer as a result of the strikes that crippled most of the entertainment industry for months. However, one of its stars, Will Smith, has confirmed that shooting has resumed again in Miami. Speaking on his TikTok channel, after attending an Inter Miami soccer match on Wednesday evening, alongside David Beckham, Smith said the night was the perfect way to kick off production resuming the following day.

Smith returns to the action series that gave him his movie star status back in the mid-90s, alongside Martin Lawrence. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah return after directing the previous installment, Bad Boys For Life, with audiences keen to see the latest adventures of Mike (Smith) and Marcus (Lawrence), two detectives based in the Miami Police Department. Shooting began in April 2023, in Atlanta.

Last year, while promoting their new film, Rebel, El Arbi and Fallah told Collider’s Christina Radish that they had perhaps misjudged the title of the last film — after all, it did seem rather definitive. But in the end, it's the audience who dictates when a franchise ends and with demand still there, it would be remiss not to at least consider another outing if it made sense for the studio and the fans.

“With Jerry Bruckheimer [high-profile producer] movies, we always tend to think about all the action and the crazy explosions. But actually, it’s the characters of his movies that are the reason why the audience loves to watch them. So, we went further and deeper on those character moments. But everything that we learned, in terms of camera movements and just directing on set, we tried to push ourselves and go even further. Sometimes we had some funky moments and funky shots that we didn’t try on the last one because it was maybe a little more classical. This time, we go more funky and more loco on this one.”

Who Else is in 'Bad Boys 4'?

Image via Sony Pictures

Returning cast members for Bad Boys 4 include Vanessa Hudgens as Kelly, Alexander Ludwig as Dom, Paola Núñez as Captain Rita Secada, DJ Khaled as Manny the Butcher, and John Salley as Fletcher the Hacker (from the first movie). New names joining the cast for the fourth installment so far are Eric Dane (Euphoria), Ioan Gruffudd (Fantastic Four), Rhea Seahorn (Better Call Saul), and rapper Joyner Lucas.

Bad Boys 4 is still scheduled to premiere on June 14, 2024, although it's a tight turnaround. If there's a change to the release schedule, Collider will be there to report it. Stay tuned.