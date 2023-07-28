The Big Picture Bad Boys 4, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, will be released on June 14, 2024, making it the shortest wait between franchise installments.

The movie will be directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, known for their work on the Ms. Marvel Disney Plus series and the shelved Batgirl movie.

The cast will include returning stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, and Paola Núñez, as well as newcomers Rhea Seehorn, Eric Dane, and Ioan Gruffudd.

Sony has set a release date for the as-yet-untitled Bad Boys 4. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will return to movie screens June 14, 2024. The sequel, which will reunite Miami cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, will come out on Father's Day weekend, over four years after the last installment, Bad Boys for Life, ignited the pre-pandemic box office. That may seem like a long wait, but it's the shortest wait between installments for the action franchise - Bad Boys 2 premiered in 2003, eight years after the 1995 original, and Bad Boys for Life came out seventeen years after its predecessor.

Like Bad Boys for Life, Bad Boys 4 will be directed by the directing duo of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who also directed the well-received Ms. Marvel Disney Plus series and Warner Bros' infamously-shelved Batgirl movie. Sony's move comes amid a slew of release date table-setting for Sony, which has seen Marvel Comics anti-hero tale Kraven the Hunter move to next year, Venom 3 take a prime position in next year's summer movie season, and the animated sequel Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse move off the calendar entirely.

Who's In 'Bad Boys 4'?

In addition to the returning Smith and Lawrence, the film will feature a number of stars reprising their roles from the last film, including Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, and Paola Núñez; newcomers include Rhea Seehorn, Eric Dane, and Ioan Gruffudd. Tasha Smith will take over the role of Marcus' wife Theresa; the role was played by Theresa Randle in the previous three films. Like the three previous films, the film will be produced by Hollywood action maven Jerry Bruckheimer.

Image via Sony Pictures

Bad Boys 4 will hit theaters on June 14, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and check out Collider's interview with directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah below.