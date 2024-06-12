The baddest boys are back this summer with Bad Boys: Ride or Die, marking the return of the Bad Boys series since its last installment in 2020. Starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, the fourth film brings audiences back to the two comical yet no-nonsense detectives as they investigate corruption within the Miami Police Department, and attempt to clear up accusations against the late Captain Conrad Howard (Joe Pantoliano). But when a setup turns them into fugitives, they have no choice but to work outside the law.

With June offering hot new releases in theaters, Bad Boys: Ride or Die promises to boost the summer box office excitement. Without further ado, check out the budget breakdown for Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Budget for ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ By Department

The overall budget for Bad Boys: Ride or Die is approximately $100 million, similar to the budget for the first Bad Boys movie. Compared to the second and third Bad Boys films, the budget for the fourth movie isn’t significantly different. The 2003 Bad Boys II had the highest budget, at around $130 million, while the 2020 Bad Boys for Life had a budget of $90 million.

Actors

Close

The Bad Boys films wouldn’t exist without their leading duo. Over the years, Smith and Lawrence have earned impressive salaries for their roles in the Bad Boys movies. Reports indicate that Smith earned $39 million for the first three movies, while Lawrence earned $32 million.

With a current net with of $350 million, Smith is one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors. Early in his career in the ‘90s, Smith earned only $2 million for the first Bad Boys movie. By the second movie, his paycheck had risen to $20 million. For Bad Boys for Life, Smith was offered a deal worth $17 million.

Meanwhile, Lawrence has a current net worth of $110 million. With his roots in stand-up comedy, Lawrence gained acclaim in the ‘90s and early ‘00s for his leading role in the Fox sitcom Martin. Initially, he received a $6 million paycheck for the first Bad Boys film, $4 million more than Smith's. By the second movie, Lawrence also earned $20 million, matching Smith’s paycheck. However, by the time Bad Boys for Life was released, Lawrence earned an estimated $6 million, $11 million less than Smith.

The pay difference between Smith and Lawrence may be due to Smith’s skyrocketing status in Hollywood over the decades. Smith’s rising paycheck is similar to his time as Agent J in the Men in Black trilogy, where he took home a massive $125 million paycheck. Initially, Smith earned $5 million for the first Men in Black film. By the sequel, he managed to secure a $20 million paycheck and a 10% cut in box office grosses. By the third Men in Black movie in 2012, Smith’s paycheck rose to a whopping $100 million.

While information about the Bad Boys: Ride or Die movie has yet to be disclosed, based on their salary history for the franchise, it’s safe to assume that both actors will earn substantial salaries. However, Smith will likely earn more than Lawrence due to his increased star status and net worth.

Production

Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, best known for their work on Ms. Marvel, Bad Boys: Ride or Die takes risks and different turns with their cool camera shots. In a conversation with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, the duo shared insights on how these techniques contributed to giving the fourth installment a fresher, funkier visual style that enhances the comedic elements.

On top of that, one of the notable producers of the film is Jerry Bruckheimer, a longtime collaborator on the Bad Boys series. Having worked on high-profile projects such as the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and both Top Gun movies, Bruckheimer is no stranger to being involved in $100 million-budget films.

Although the exact production budget for Bad Boys: Ride or Die has not been revealed to the public, films under Bruckheimer’s production typically spare no expense. For example, last year’s Top Gun: Maverick, produced by Bruckheimer, involved collaboration with the US Navy to access their F/A-18 Super Hornets. Bloomberg reported that the production company paid an impressive $11,374 per hour to fly these jets.

The Costs of Promoting ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’

On May 28, 2024, Bad Boys: Ride or Die released an exclusive trailer featuring NBA superstar Jimmy Butler and football legend Lionel Messi. Instead of showing clips from the movie, the trailer carries out a skit-like scenario where Butler leaves the Miami Heat to join the Bad Boys team, undergoing police-like training to prove he’s got potential. Nearing the end of the trailer, Messi appears right in front of their doorstep, wanting to join in the fun as well. As two prolific faces of their respective sports fields, Butler’s booking fee may cost approximately $75,000-$149,999, while Messi’s booking fee could go for an estimated $999,999-$1,499,000.

Ultimately, the true marketing power comes from Smith and Lawrence’s enduring brotherhood. Their real-life chemistry, best embodied by the movie’s most memorable quote, “We ride together, we die together,” brings an authentic buddy cop flair to the Bad Boys films. This genuine friendship prevents the movies from devolving into one-dimensional stunt spectacles. Audiences are drawn not only to the thrilling shootouts and exhilarating car chase scenes but also to the witty, humorous exchanges between the comedic duo, making their off-screen camaraderie something to admire and envy.

How Much Did ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ Need to Make at the Box Office to Break Even?

As a general rule of thumb, a film would give to gross two to two-and-a-half times its budget to make a profit. With a budget of $100 million, Bad Boys: Ride or Die would need to make approximately $200 - $250 million to break even. Looking at the franchise’s global box office history, the fourth movie shouldn’t have trouble achieving huge numbers.

Previously, Bad Boys clinched a global box office of $141 million against a $100 million budget. Bad Boys II enjoyed a $273 global box office against a budget of $130 million budget. But it was Bad Boys for Life that took the cake. Generating a whopping global box office of $426 million against a $90 million budget, things might look up for Bad Boys: Ride or Die. However, it’s also important to remember that current streaming trends and unpredictable theatrical runs may influence the success of the fourth movie.

How Is ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ Doing at the Box Office?

After a disappointing start to the summer box office, Bad Boys: Ride or Die brought some excitement during its opening weekend. Despite Sony’s modest projection of $30 million, the film earned an impressive $21 million on Friday, with approximately $5.9 million of that total coming from Thursday previews. In the first three days of release, the film exceeded past expectations in its domestic box office debut, opening to $56 million. With another $48 million from overseas markets, also in its first three days of release, the film has managed to snag a cumulative global debut of $104 million.

How Does’ Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ Compare to Other Summer Movies?

Bad Boys: Ride or Die had a solid opening weekend, intensifying the box office competition. Fellow summer release Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has earned $58 million domestically and $85 million internationally, totaling $144 million worldwide. Similarly, The Fall Guy has accumulated $157.9 million globally. However, it’s important to note that these box office declines are partly due to studios rushing to release movies on streaming platforms, often at the expense of their theatrical runs. However, Bad Boys: Ride or Die may need to keep their eyes out for their upcoming competitor, Inside Out 2. With a projected debut opening of $85 million in the U.S. and $50 million globally, the sequel to one of Disney’s beloved films is predicted to have an even stronger impact in theaters.

Speaking of strong opening weekends, 2024 releases such as Dune: Part Two topped the domestic box office, earning $82 million in its opening weekend. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire followed closely with an estimated $80 million in its first three days.d. Meanwhile, Kung Fu Panda 4 led the domestic box office during its debut, grossing $19.4 million on Friday, including nearly $4 million from Thursday previews.